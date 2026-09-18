Princess Diana's Brother Doubles Down on King Charles' 'Monstrous' Alleged Remarks: 'I’m Telling the Truth'

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, is doubling down on his claims after the palace issued a rare statement about his new book. Daily Mail released the first look at the 9th Earl Spencer's memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, in September, in which he recounted his first conversation with then-Prince Charles about funeral arrangements for Diana following her death in 1997.

Article continues below advertisement

'We’ll Forget Her Soon Enough'

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer said King Charles claimed people will 'forget' Diana 'soon enough' after her death.

During the conversation, Spencer said that Charles told him, "Rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough!" Shortly after the release of the excerpt, a palace spokesperson issued a statement: "While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and color memory in ways others do not recognize, even many years after such a loss."

Article continues below advertisement

'Is He Furious or Is He Embarrassed?'

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer claimed 'those are exactly the words he said.'

Then on Friday, September 18, Spencer reiterated that he is "telling the truth" about the phone call in an interview with the BBC. After recounting the story, BBC host Laura Kuenssberg mentioned that Buckingham Palace denied the accusations, to which Spencer replied, "But they haven’t actually, Laura. They’ve sort of smudged that one, haven’t they? They’ve said that recollections may vary," quoting the infamous line from Queen Elizabeth’s statement about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. After Kuenssberg read the palace’s statement, she added that the King is "plainly furious." "Well, is he furious? Is he furious or is he embarrassed?" Spencer replied. "Because I can tell you here and now, those are exactly the words he said."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'It Was So Monstrous'

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer added he is 'telling the truth.'

He continued, "I’ve only ever had two calls on the line with Prince Charles at any stage of my life. I was hyper alert to what he was saying, and those are precisely the words that he said, and I promise that to you now. Genuinely, that is what he said. I don’t hear him saying he didn’t say that." When asked if he had evidence to back up his claim, Spencer said he told family and friends “straight away because it was so monstrous," before adding "Well, I'm telling the truth."

'A Brother’s Simple Tribute to an Extraordinary Sister'

Source: MEGA The 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death is next year.