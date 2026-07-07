Megyn Kelly Doubles Down on Trashing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Massive Madison Square Garden Wedding: 'She's Empty Inside'
July 7 2026, Updated 11:14 a.m. ET
Megyn Kelly slammed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's blowout Madison Square Garden wedding once again.
Kelly spoke out during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday, July 8.
The journalist classified Swift as shallow for putting on such a massive wedding ceremony, which was rumored to feature more than 1,000 guests and performances from Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney
"I may shock you, but I feel sorry for Taylor Swift," she said to Piers Morgan. "I think she's empty inside."
'I Think She's Empty Inside'
Swift, 36, married Kelce, 36, at New York City's most famous arena on July 3, surrounded by a star-studded guest list of their famous friends, family and teammates.
Many have criticized the venue choice as "tacky" and claimed that the couple's desire for privacy was oxymoronic to their high-profile celebration.
"I think most people who seek fam at an early age, like in their teens, are chasing after some sort of fullness that wasn't provided by their family of origin," Kelly added. "And it never comes. It's a lifelong pursuit."
"Fame and money, adoration from strangers, does not fill that void; only you, God and your immediate loved ones can," Kelly concluded.
Swift rose to stardom as a teenager, releasing her first, self-titled album at just 16 years old. She has repeatedly spoken out about being close with her parents and brother, Austin Swift, who even served as her man of honor on the big day.
Kelly also had a lot to say about Swift and Kelce's guest list, which included the likes of Steven Spielberg, Zadie Smith, Karlie Kloss and Bradley Cooper.
- Taylor Swift Did Not Invite Blake Lively to Her and Travis Kelce's Wedding as Singer 'Just Wants to Be Around People She Trusts' After Drama: Source
- 'Sports Illustrated' Model Jena Sims Admits Travis Kelce Is Her 'Hall Pass': My Husband 'Knows That'
- Kylie Kelce Had to 'Reel' Husband Jason Back in After His Shirtless Antics Caused 'Chaos' at the Chief-Bills Game
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'It Makes Me Feel So Uncomfortable'
"Who has a thousand-person wedding?" Kelly asked. "Really? Those two are super close to Steven Spielberg? Bulls--t. I don't believe that for one second."
The 55-year-old sounded off on the massive invite list, ridiculing Swift and Kelce for inviting people she perceived as borderline strangers to such an "intimate" moment in their lives.
"It's so awkward it makes me feel so uncomfortable," Kelly said.
Kelly wasn't pleased with the couple's choice to pull actor and comedian Adam Sandler as their ceremony officiant.
"How did that come about?" she asked. "Oh, we're told by the papers that Travis and he were in Happy Gilmore 2 together. When was Happy Gilmore 2 made? 2025."
"They go way back, Piers," she added sarcastically. "To a year."
Kelly previously called the couple's wedding plans "gauche" and said the venue made perfect sense, given the singer's fame.
"She's everywhere. Admire me. Look at me. So, yeah, it actually does kind of track," Kelly said.