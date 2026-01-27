Megyn Kelly Under Fire for 'Evil' Response on Nurse Slain by ICE Agents, Admits She Doesn't 'Feel Sorry' for Alex Pretti
Jan. 27 2026, Published 2:41 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly is under fire once again, this time for her "evil" take on the death of Alex Pretti, the ICU nurse who was killed by federal officers.
"I know I’m supposed to feel sorry for Alex Pretti, but I don’t," Kelly, 55, said during the Monday, January 26, episode of her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show." "Do you know why I wasn’t shot by Border Patrol this weekend? Because I kept my a-- inside and out of their operations."
Megyn Kelly Doesn't Feel 'Sorry' for Alex Pretti
Kelly's comments come days after Pretti was shot dead by Border Patrol agents in Minnesota on January 25.
"It's very simple," the journalist continued. "If I felt strongly enough about what the government was doing, that I would go out and protest, I would do it peacefully on the sidewalk without interfering."
Kelly suggested whistles and yelling as means for peaceful protesting, because "interfering is where you go south."
"If you do anything that resembles resisting, you're in serious trouble," she said.
Megyn Kelly Called Alex Pretti 'Subversive'
Kelly accused Pretti of being at the ICE protest to be "subversive."
“He was there with a loaded gun looking to cause trouble for the Border Patrol agents, and that trouble came back on him,” she said. “I’m so sick of this bull----. These are organized agitators who train to disrupt and in some cases hurt law enforcement.”
Megyn Kelly's Comments Sparked Backlash
Kelly's remarks sparked widespread backlash, including from a few high-profile figures.
Former RNC chairman Michael Steele clapped back, writing, "You chose to be cruel instead of compassionate; to be evil in spirit instead of empathetic; to ignore what God asks us to do."
He added, "Perhaps Megyn you don’t feel anything for Alex because you don’t feel anything for yourself."
Meanwhile, Democratic commentator Harry Sisson added, "If someone said they don’t feel sorry for Charlie Kirk she would lose it but if it’s an ICU nurse who did nothing wrong then it’s OK, according to Megyn. Nice!”
Donald Trump Seemingly Blamed Alex Pretti's Death on 'Fully Loaded Gun'
Donald Trump made headlines on January 26 for strongly implying that Pretti's death was due to him carrying a "fully loaded" gun, despite him being lawfully permitted.
"I don’t like it when somebody goes into a protest and he’s got a very powerful, fully loaded gun with two magazines loaded up with bullets also," Trump told The Wall Street Journal. "That doesn’t play good either."