OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Politics > Tim McGraw
Politics

Tim McGraw's Daughter Gracie Dubs the Government 'Fascist' in Bold Message Following Minneapolis Shooting

composite photo of gracie mcgraw and ice protests
Source: mega

The 28-year-old is criticizing ICE along with many others.

Jan. 9 2026, Published 12:53 p.m. ET

Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie is making her disapproval of the U.S. government loud and clear.

Taking to her Instagram Story in the wake of an ICE officer fatally shooting Renee Good in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, January 7, Gracie boldly reposted a graphic that blasted President Donald Trump's administration as "fascist."

The Thursday, January 8, post read: "Your government will never tell you it's become fascist — it will simply announce that those who defy fascism are enemies of the state."

'Keep Filming ICE'

image of Tim McGraw's daughter told her followers to 'keep filming ICE' following Renee Good's fatal shooting.
Source: @graciemcgra/instagram

Tim McGraw's daughter told her followers to 'keep filming ICE' following Renee Good's fatal shooting.

In the days following Renee's tragic killing — which many Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, are calling murder — the eldest daughter of the country music legend and wife Faith Hill has continued to share messages of defiance.

The 28-year-old performer reposted another graphic instructing the public to "keep filming ICE" after Renee's shooting was caught on camera. It stipulated, "ICE agents operate in public spaces. The public has the right to observe and record public officials doing public work."

Gracie McGraw Calls ICE Agents 'Domestic Terrorists'

image of Renee Good was shot to death in Minneapolis on Wednesday, January 7.
Source: mega

Renee Good was shot to death in Minneapolis on Wednesday, January 7.

In another post, the celebrity scion bluntly dubbed ICE agents "domestic terrorists," while another graphic she shared read, "Bite the hand that feeds you propaganda."

A subsequent post Gracie added to her Instagram Story compared 37-year-old Renee's death to that of far-right activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September 2025.

It stated: "Notice how everyone who was outraged by Charlie Kirk's death because 'nobody deserves to die that way' is real quiet now when a woman was just murdered by ICE."

MORE ON:
Tim McGraw

image of Outraged citizens have been protesting since the shooting of Renee Good.
Source: mega

Outraged citizens have been protesting since the shooting of Renee Good.

Many outraged citizens across the nation have been protesting since the violent ICE-related incident occurred on Wednesday.

While hundreds of demonstrators in Minneapolis took to the streets to hurl insults at ICE, protestors in Washington, D.C., gathered outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters.

Per the BBC, one Minneapolis protestor told a reporter on the scene, "They cannot get away with killing someone. There has to be consequences for actions."

'Are We in the Middle of Fascist America?'

IMAGE OF Joy Behar questioned whether we're 'in the middle of fascist America' after the ICE shooting.
Source: @TheView/x

Joy Behar questioned whether we're 'in the middle of fascist America' after the ICE shooting.

Gracie isn't the only one to brand the U.S. government as "fascist."

During the Thursday, January 8, episode of The View, Joy Behar asked the ladies during their discussion about the shooting, "Are we in the middle of fascist America?"

Joy went on to cite the "illegal war for oil" in Venezuela, the threat to secure Greenland as a part of the U.S. and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. cutting childhood vaccine mandates.

"That sort of adds up to me like a dictatorship in the making, that we are now in it. We are in it now," she said. "And American people, I think, have to wake up to this a little bit more than we are."

Celebrities Who Have Criticized ICE

image of Chelsea Handler, Kim Kardashian and Pedro Pascal are just a few celebrities to speak out against ICE.
Source: mega

Chelsea Handler, Kim Kardashian and Pedro Pascal are just a few celebrities to speak out against ICE.

Other celebrities who have spoken out against ICE's controversial mass deportation efforts and immigration raids include Chelsea Handler, Kim Kardashian, Pedro Pascal and Bad Bunny.

Kim wrote on her Instagram Story in June 2025: "When we're told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals — great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what's right."

