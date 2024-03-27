Mel B Believes the 'Trauma' She Endured From Her Abusive Ex-Husband Will 'Never' Go Away, But She Has 'Tools' to Help Her Heal

"I think it’s so important to honestly say what happens when you leave abuse, because it’s not as easy as some people may think," the star, 48, explained in a new magazine interview.

"For example, my mother would say, ‘What’s wrong with you? You’re fine now. You’ve left him.’ And I’d be going, ‘Yeah, but now I’ve got to pick up the pieces and I’ve got to deal with the shame and the guilt, and I want to protect my kids,’" Brown explained. "And I don’t want to block out what happened because I did that for a little bit, and you get PTSD."