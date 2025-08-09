NEWS Mel C, 51, Shows Off Ripped Bikini Body During Ibiza Getaway With Boyfriend Chris Dingwall Source: @melaniecmusic Mel C showed off her toned figure while vacationing in Ibiza with boyfriend Chris Dingwall, months after debuting their romance. OK! Staff Aug. 9 2025, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

Mel C, known as Sporty Spice to millions, showcased her stunning bikini body during a sun-soaked Ibiza vacation with her boyfriend, Chris Dingwall. The Spice Girls star, 51, turned heads as she swam off the coast with her model boyfriend in early August. Dressed in a sleek black bikini, Mel C, born Melanie Jayne Chisholm, enjoyed a yacht day surrounded by friends, where the couple didn't shy away from some public displays of affection.

Last week, she shared snapshots from their getaway on social media. The collection featured stunning solo shots of her toned physique, as well as affectionate moments with Dingwall. Chisholm and Dingwall first made waves at Wimbledon in July 2024, but reports indicate the two had been dating in secret for months before their debut. On July 27, Mel posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute where she received a sweet birthday message from Dingwall earlier this year.

Source: Mega The Spice Girls star packed on the PDA with boyfriend Chris Dingwall.

“Happy Birthday @melaniecmusic (for yesterday)! Been a beautiful year. Looking forward to another amazing one with you ❤️❤️❤️,” he captioned his post. Despite being the most private of the Spice Girls, Mel C has recently opened up more about her relationships. She has a 16-year-old daughter, Scarlet, with ex-partner Thomas Starr, whom she dated for 10 years before their split in 2012. Mel also previously dated her manager, Joe Marshall, for seven years before they ended things in 2022.

Source: @melaniecmusic/Instagram Mel C and Chris Dingwall first went public at Wimbledon in July 2024.

Though she keeps her romantic life under wraps, the singer often expresses her love for her former bandmates. Mel regularly shares nostalgic posts and images from their reunions.

Source: Mega Mel C shared vacation photos and sweet moments with Chris Dingwall on Instagram.

The latest gathering took place in April 2024 for Victoria Beckham's star-studded birthday party, where Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Mel B reunited. The girl group even performed their classic hit "Stop" at the party, an iconic moment captured and shared by David Beckham, Victoria's husband.

Source: @melaniecmusic/Instagram The Spice Girls last reunited at Victoria Beckham’s birthday bash in April 2024.