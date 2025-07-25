Mel C Flaunts Impressive Bikini Body While on Vacation in 'Paradise' With Her Boyfriend: Photos

While Chisholm is now happy and healthy, she confessed in her 2022 memoir, The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl, that she struggled with her mental and physical health during her years in the spotlight, developing anxiety, depression and an eating disorder.

"I was seized by a gripping, overwhelming need to rule everything in my power: my weight, what I said, what I drank, how I behaved," she revealed, admitting she turned into a "robot" of sorts. "I quickly learned to stay quiet and not rock the boat. I became very hard on myself."

"I would be the best I could possibly be in every way," said the star. "It would nearly kill me."