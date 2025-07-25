Mel C Flaunts Impressive Bikini Body While on Vacation in 'Paradise' With Her Boyfriend: Photos
Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm is enjoying her summer!
On Friday, July 25, the Spice Girls member uploaded numerous photos from her recent vacation, captioning the scenic shots, "a slice of paradise ☀️."
Mel C Shows Off Bikini Body
In one shot, the singer, 51, showcased her enviable abs in a black triangle top, while she rocked a black bandeau-style swimsuit in another slide as she read a book titled Altered State.
In the first snap, Chisholm posed in front of a gorgeous mountain backdrop while donned in a black off-the-shoulder dress and sunglasses. She included a few other photos of her surroundings as well as some of the food she dined on.
The Singer's Boyfriend Joined Her on the Trip
The British beauty was all smiles in selfies with boyfriend Chris Dingwall, with one image showing them appearing to lean in for a kiss.
Fans gushed over the post in the comments section, with one penning, "Best version of you! 👏 happy you’re so happy!"
"You look absolutely stunning, and I love seeing you so happy! ," said another, while a third wrote, "Beautiful couple😍😍 very happy that you had a fab time together ❤️."
The Singer's Past Struggles
While Chisholm is now happy and healthy, she confessed in her 2022 memoir, The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl, that she struggled with her mental and physical health during her years in the spotlight, developing anxiety, depression and an eating disorder.
"I was seized by a gripping, overwhelming need to rule everything in my power: my weight, what I said, what I drank, how I behaved," she revealed, admitting she turned into a "robot" of sorts. "I quickly learned to stay quiet and not rock the boat. I became very hard on myself."
"I would be the best I could possibly be in every way," said the star. "It would nearly kill me."
Inside the Spice Girls' Arguments
On a less serious note, the "Wannabe" crooner also included confessions about how her and her bandmates would sometimes argue, revealing Geri Halliwell wanted to be the queen bee of the group, which didn't sit well with Melanie "Mel B" Brown.
"Mel B had strong ideas as well, and they didn’t always align with Geri's. Neither of them was afraid to express how they felt, and tempers flared," she spilled. "Some of the girls were very confident and weren’t afraid to make their opinions heard (Mel B and Geri) and the rest of us were relatively quiet and happy to go with the flow (Emma [Bunton], Victoria [Beckham], and I)."