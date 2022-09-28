Bossy Behavior, Feuds & More: Mel C Reveals Spice Girls Secrets In New Book

At some point, Halliwell became the "unofficial leader" of the group, which ruffled feathers — especially with Scary Spice.

"Mel B had strong ideas as well, and they didn’t always align with Geri's," Chisholm recalled, admitting the duo could be "very bossy" at times. "Neither of them was afraid to express how they felt, and tempers flared. Some of the girls were very confident and weren’t afraid to make their opinions heard (Mel B and Geri) and the rest of us were relatively quiet and happy to go with the flow (Emma, Victoria, and I)."

Chisholm and Bunton often helped break up any tiffs.