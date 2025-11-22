Mel Gibson Risking Assassination From Religious Zealots and Far-Right Extremists After Actor Makes Huge Decision Over His Upcoming 'Resurrection of Christ' Movie
Nov. 22 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Mel Gibson is risking assassination from religious zealots and far-right extremists after casting a pro-abortion actress as the Virgin Mary in his new film The Resurrection of the Christ.
The actor-turned-director, 69, is currently filming the sequel to his $612 million global hit The Passion of the Christ in Italy. But the production has been swept into a political storm following Gibson's decision to cast Kasia Smutniak, 46, as Mary, triggering outrage among conservative Christian groups across Europe, particularly in Poland.
The backlash, insiders say, has escalated into threats that security teams are now treating as credible.
A source close to the production said: "There are people who believe Mel has crossed a line and they are reacting in frightening ways. Some of the messages talk about punishing him or stopping the film by any means necessary."
"Security has been increased because of the level of anger directed at him," the insider continued.
Another insider added: "Mel knew the casting would cause debate, but he did not expect the level of venom or the violent language he has seen."
The controversy erupted after Polish conservatives highlighted Smutniak's history of supporting women's rights protests. Gibson picked the Polish star to play the mother of Jesus in The Resurrection of the Christ, which is being filmed in Italy and picks up where his 2004 hit The Passion of the Christ left off. Critics in Poland have argued she is unfit for the role, citing her support for demonstrations against the country's near-total abortion ban.
Opposition to her casting has been led by Pawel Rybicki, a blogger who has worked on social-media platforms for Andrzej Duda, Poland's former conservative president. Rybicki said he had complained about the casting to the film's producers. Smutniak was a vocal supporter of the women's strike movement that took to the streets after judges appointed by Poland's Law and Justice party outlawed almost all abortions in 2020.
Three years ago, Smutniak said: "In recent years and months, I have seen with my own eyes how easy it is to lose those rights you assumed were guaranteed."
Gibson has described his two-part religious sequel, which follows Christ's journey through H--- before the Resurrection, as an "acid trip."
Jim Caviezel, 57, had said he would reprise his role as Jesus, undergoing de-ageing technology to match his appearance from 21 years ago. However, the cost of the technology prompted producers to bring in a largely new cast, including Smutniak, who replaces Maia Morgenstern as Mary.
Filming is under way at the Cinecittà studios in Rome and in the ancient town of Matera, the backdrop both for The Passion of the Christ and the 2021 James Bond film No Time to Die. Production sources insist the work is continuing despite the uproar over Gibson's casting move.
One source said: "There is tension, but Kasia is completely focused, and Mel has told everyone to keep moving forward. He believes in his choice."
Gibson's renewed visibility on a major studio-backed production marks another step in his return to public life after spending years in the wilderness following accusations of racist and antisemitic language in 2006. But those close to him say the intensity of the current backlash has unsettled even the famously hard-headed director.
A source said: "Mel has dealt with controversy before, but this is different. Some of these people are treating the film like a holy battleground."