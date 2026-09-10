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Mel Gibson Says 'The Resurrection of the Christ' Sequel Spans Spiritual Realms

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Source: MEGA

Mel Gibson said 'The Resurrection of the Christ' will take viewers to other realms.

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Sept. 10 2026, Updated 4:02 a.m. ET

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Mel Gibson is taking audiences far beyond the crucifixion in his long-awaited follow-up to The Passion of the Christ.

The actor recently opened up about The Resurrection of the Christ, his two-part sequel to the 2004 biblical drama, revealing that the upcoming movies will take viewers into spiritual realms and will also feature dialogue in English rather than the ancient languages used in the original.

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Mel Gibson Revealed Why 'The Resurrection of the Christ' Will be in English

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Image of Mel Gibson said 'The Resurrection of the Christ' will explore more than the earthly world.
Source: MEGA

Mel Gibson said 'The Resurrection of the Christ' will explore more than the earthly world.

Speaking with Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo on "Arroyo Grande Show with Raymond Arroyo", Gibson explained why he decided to make the change.

“You had a focal point, and it was about human suffering,” the director said of the film, adding, “That was a rather simpler message to get across, and I think the complexity of an event like the resurrection, which is impossible to comprehend really, one has to delve more into sources.”

“I thought it was just silly to make people read subtitles in a foreign language when they were dealing with such heady concepts. So, it asks more of you, but we help them along with their own language," he continued.

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Source: @ARROYOGRANDESHOW/YOUTUBE

Mel Gibson teased unexpected revelations in the sequel.

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Image of 'The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One' is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2027.
Source: MEGA

'The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One' is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2027.

The original movie, which starred Jim Caviezel as Jesus, focused on the final 12 hours of Jesus’ life and featured dialogue primarily in Aramaic, Hebrew and Latin. The new two-part story will instead explore what happened after the crucifixion, with Gibson promising a much bigger journey.

“It takes a pretty broad trip [from] our own broken world to, you know, other realms and stuff with different natures, and connects all of them, I hope — because we're all connected, and we all know we're connected,” he said.

That journey will reportedly include some pretty heavy territory. The Oscar-winning filmmaker has previously teased that the films will venture into H---, fallen angels and even the origin of Satan in an interview with The Christian Post.

“You're going to different realms, of course,” he said, adding, “I mean, you'll be in the firmament before the creation. You'll be in the H--- of the just, and then you'll be in the H--- of the damned. And so it jumps around a little bit. It doesn't just stay on the planet here. It gets around.”

'The Resurrection of the Christ' Set For Release in Two Parts

Image of 'The Resurrection of the Christ: Part Two' scheduled to hit theaters on May 25, 2028.
Source: MEGA

'The Resurrection of the Christ: Part Two' scheduled to hit theaters on May 25, 2028.

For Gibson, the story is also an opportunity to explore the moments the Gospels don't fully detail.

“One can look at these things and go, ‘I wonder what was around that?’ and try and analyze those things and make suppositions about what might have been,” he explained.

“Not to go against anything in orthodox teaching but to enhance, I think, what's there for everyone to see and hopefully they'll be surprised by some of those revelations," he added.

The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2027, with Part Two following on May 25, 2028.

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