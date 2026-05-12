Mel Gibson, 70, Gets Handsy With New Flame, 44, During Intimate Romantic Dinner Date in Rome
May 12 2026, Updated 6:36 p.m. ET
Mel Gibson packed on the PDA with new girlfriend Antonella Salvucci during a romantic date in Rome, Italy on Monday, May 11.
The Oscar winner, 70, and the Italian actress, 44, were spotted taking a walk together along the ancient streets looking as loved-up as ever.
Mel Gibson and Antonella Salvucci Shared Some Kisses During Their Date
The pair stopped by the seafood eatery Micalusi Real Fish to take in an intimate dinner.
The Braveheart star and his new ladylove were then seen smooching before going off on a night tour of the city.
Gibson even took a pause during their romantic stroll to take a quick urination break by a parked car.
According to onlookers, they later drove up to Rome’s famous panoramic restaurant, the Zodiac, to take in the town's lights and sounds. The Italians even notoriously call the place "lover's driveway."
Continuing on their tour, they stopped at the Fontanone fountain on Gianicolo Hill around 1 a.m. where they were also seen kissing tenderly.
After their late-night outing, the duo returned back to their hotel in a silver vehicle.
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Mel Gibson and Ex-Partner Rosalind Ross Announced Their Split Last Year
Gibson's new romance comes five months after news of his split from ex-partner Rosalind Ross surfaced.
The Passion of the Christ director and the former equestrian, 35, announced their breakup in December 2025 after nine years together. The former couple also share a son, Lars, 9.
“Although it’s sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible,” Gibson and Ross told People in a joint statement.
Ross and the filmmaker met in 2014 and welcomed Lars in 2017.
Mel Gibson Is a Father to 9 Children in Total
According to People, the duo quietly split a year before they revealed the sad news to the public.
Gibson is also a father to eight other children, sharing daughter Hannah and sons Christian, Edward, William, Louis, Milo and Thomas with ex-wife Robyn Moore and daughter Lucia with ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.
In January 2025, Ross and the Hacksaw Ridge director lost their Malibu home in the Los Angeles wildfires. However, he was not present at his residence when the devastation occurred as he was filming a project in Austin, Texas.
"Obviously, it’s kind of devastating. It’s emotional," he said during an appearance on NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas Reports at the time. “You live there for a long time, and you had all your stuff."
"I had my stuff there, and it’s all like, I’ve been relieved from the burden of my stuff, because it’s all in cinders,” Gibson added.