Melania Trump Faces Backlash for Claiming Donald Trump Wants Women to Live 'Freely' and Without Fear After Sexual Assault Allegations

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump faced backlash online after praising her husband, President Donald Trump, for wanting Americans — especially women — to feel safe in the world. The first lady made the comments during a Fox Business interview on January 29 while promoting the release of her documentary Melania.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Melania Trump sparked backlash after praising Donald Trump's vision for women's safety.

During the conversation, host Maria Bartiromo suggested Melania had "fans on both sides of the aisle." She then asked how the 79-year-old president could act as a "unifier" for the country. Melania acknowledged the political divide in the United States. "I gave him my advice, and we talked about that, and we could see that the country was divided, and it's very hard," she said. "No matter what he says, they don't like to listen. And, you know, what's going on in our country now, I feel that there's a lot of pushback, and I hope it stops."

Article continues below advertisement

She probably shouldn't be person talking about women being able to walk the streets safely. I believe her hubby is convicted felon — J-Dub (@jwhitesd1) March 4, 2026 Source: @jwhitesd1/X Critics mocked Melania after she claimed Donald wants Americans to live without fear.

Article continues below advertisement

'He's Doing a Fantastic Job'

Source: mega Social media erupted after Melania defended Donald as a 'unifier.'

She went on to praise her husband's leadership and said she believed he wanted to make the country safer. "I think he's doing a fantastic job. He's had great success, and he is a unifier," Melania said. "He's positive-thinking, forward-thinking. He wants to put this country in order so that everybody can live here freely, not in danger." The former model then made a comment that quickly sparked criticism online. "He would like to have a country where all of the people can walk down the street and not be harassed or murdered, or women raped," she added.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Pure Comedic Irony'

Source: mega Social media users pointed to Donald's past controversies after Melania's comments resurfaced.

After the interview resurfaced online, critics quickly called out what they saw as irony, pointing to the sexual assault allegations that have been made against Donald over the years. "Maybe he should stop raping them," one critic wrote. "Pure comedic irony. My God these people must think that we're really, really dumb," another person said. "Her husband who has been accused of sexual harassment by 26 different women?" someone else questioned. "A man convicted of rape in civil court said that? Well maybe he should stop then," another commenter added.

Source: mega One person said Melania's comments were 'pure comedic irony.'