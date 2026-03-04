Melania Trump Faces Backlash for Claiming Donald Trump Wants Women to Live 'Freely' and Without Fear After Sexual Assault Allegations
March 4 2026, Published 2:44 p.m. ET
Melania Trump faced backlash online after praising her husband, President Donald Trump, for wanting Americans — especially women — to feel safe in the world.
The first lady made the comments during a Fox Business interview on January 29 while promoting the release of her documentary Melania.
During the conversation, host Maria Bartiromo suggested Melania had "fans on both sides of the aisle." She then asked how the 79-year-old president could act as a "unifier" for the country.
Melania acknowledged the political divide in the United States.
"I gave him my advice, and we talked about that, and we could see that the country was divided, and it's very hard," she said. "No matter what he says, they don't like to listen. And, you know, what's going on in our country now, I feel that there's a lot of pushback, and I hope it stops."
'He's Doing a Fantastic Job'
She went on to praise her husband's leadership and said she believed he wanted to make the country safer.
"I think he's doing a fantastic job. He's had great success, and he is a unifier," Melania said. "He's positive-thinking, forward-thinking. He wants to put this country in order so that everybody can live here freely, not in danger."
The former model then made a comment that quickly sparked criticism online.
"He would like to have a country where all of the people can walk down the street and not be harassed or murdered, or women raped," she added.
'Pure Comedic Irony'
After the interview resurfaced online, critics quickly called out what they saw as irony, pointing to the sexual assault allegations that have been made against Donald over the years.
"Maybe he should stop raping them," one critic wrote.
"Pure comedic irony. My God these people must think that we're really, really dumb," another person said.
"Her husband who has been accused of sexual harassment by 26 different women?" someone else questioned.
"A man convicted of rape in civil court said that? Well maybe he should stop then," another commenter added.
Others continued piling on.
"Is he going to stop doing the harassing, murdering, and raping of women first?" one person wrote.
"The fix is easy. Tell your husband to stay off the street," another added.
"Convicted rapist and serial misogynist wants to rid his country of rapists and free women from harassment. 'Physician, heal thyself,'" another critic commented.
"Oh, this is rich coming from the man who said to grab women by the you know what," another user wrote.
"Would those rules apply to him?" someone else asked.
Dozens of women have accused Donald of sexual misconduct dating back to the 1970s, and he has been found liable in court for sexual abuse.