EXCLUSIVE Why the Melania Trump Documentary Will Go Down in History as One of the Most Scandal-Dogged Films in History Source: MEGA Here's why Melania Trump's documentary will be one of the most controversial films in history. Aaron Tinney Feb. 27 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Source: MEGA Amazon paid $4 0million to buy Melania Trump's documentary.

A further $35 million has been splurged on promoting the project, which landed in cinemas before streaming on Prime Video. Directed by Brett Ratner, 56, the scandal-hit Hollywood filmmaker who has not helmed a feature since 2014's Hercules, the film was shot in the three weeks leading up to the model's husband Donald Trump's second inauguration. It promised rare access as Melania prepares for a return to the White House, and a screening of the film at the White House drew the president, 79, as well as Apple chief executive Tim Cook, former boxer Mike Tyson and Queen Rania of Jordan. But outside that circle, the project has ignited suspicion and huge criticism.

Source: MEGA Melania Trump said the film is a 'private look' at her life.

Melania herself framed the film as a revealing portrait. She said it was a "private, unfiltered look" as she navigated "family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming first lady." The trailer for the film, which was heavy on immaculate hats, tailored coats and glossy close-ups – including a lingering shot of Melania's boots – did little to clarify its substance before the film came out. Marc Beckman, the first lady's adviser and agent, insisted the project was "not political at all" –a claim critics have dismissed as massively implausible. For nearly a decade, Melania has remained one of the most opaque figures in American public life.

Born in the former Yugoslavia, she began modeling at 16 and moved to Paris and later New York in her twenties. At 28, she met Donald 24 years her senior, in 1998. Since his ascent to power, speculation has swirled around the dynamics of their marriage and her influence. Every one of the couple's public appearances have drawn huge attention and Melania's wardrobe has attracted scrutiny, most memorably the jacket emblazoned with "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" – worn during a visit to a migrant child detention center. Melania later said the message targeted "the media's false narratives." The Amazon deal for her documentary has also fueled intrigue. Some analysts portrayed it as an attempt by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to curry favor with the Trump administration. Speaking aboard Air Force One earlier this month, the president praised the film as "incredible."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's two terms have been marked by repeated scandals and fierce opposition.

He said: "It seems to be captivating a lot of people's attention." Attention, however, has not necessarily translated into enthusiasm. Tim Richards, chief executive of the Vue cinema chain in Britain, described U.K. ticket sales for the Melania documentary as "soft," adding the strongest reaction had been complaints about the decision to screen it at all. The backdrop is hardly serene. Donald's two terms have been marked by repeated scandals and fierce opposition. He has recently faced condemnation over his mission to seize control of Greenland and over his responses to the killings involving Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. His administration's approval ratings have dipped, even among segments of his voter base. The Melania film's official debut at Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center – controversially renamed The Donald J Trump and The John F Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts – has compounded the political outrage. Brett's involvement in the project has added another layer of criticism. In 2017, multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct, including one allegation of rape, which he denied. He later parted ways with Warner Bros.

Source: MEGA Melania Trump's movie debuted at Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center.

Now, with Melania and reports of a potential Rush Hour 4 film, his return unfolds under the glare of renewed scrutiny – ensuring the lavishly financed first lady portrait will be remembered as much for the storm around it as for anything it shows on screen. OK! spoke to multiple sources about how the project is mired in scandal. A senior distribution executive familiar with the film's release strategy said: "For a documentary to command $40 million up front and another $35 million in marketing is virtually unheard of. That alone puts Melania in rarefied – and risky – territory." A former Amazon Studios insider said: "There was always an understanding internally that this wasn't just another documentary acquisition. The optics mattered. The timing mattered. Everyone knew it would be scrutinized through a political lens, whether the company liked it or not."