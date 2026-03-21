Melania Trump's Documentary Struggles Against Michelle Obama Comparisons

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Melania Trump’s new documentary, Melania, premiered in theaters on January 30, but has faced significant challenges. The film, which chronicles the final 20 days leading up to Donald Trump’s anticipated return to the White House, has drawn immediate comparisons to Michelle Obama’s acclaimed documentary, Becoming, released in 2020.

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Box Office Expectations Slip

Source: MEGA Melania Trump opened her documentary in third place.

In its opening weekend, Melania earned $7 million, finishing third at the box office. The documentary added another $7 million in its second weekend, totaling $14 million globally despite a $40 million budget from Amazon MGM Studios. A source familiar with the situation noted, “While the numbers are not disastrous, they are lower than many expected.”

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Comparisons Dominate Early Reaction

Source: MEGA Social media criticized similarities in style and concept.

Critics have pointed out striking similarities between the two documentaries, both of which explore the personal narratives of the respective first ladies. Social media reactions have been swift, with one user stating, “Once again she just copied Michelle Obama’s documentary BECOMING! The lady can’t be original if she tried.” This sentiment resonates with many viewers who believe Melania's film lacks originality.

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Streamers’ Interest in ‘Becoming’ Fuels Online Debate

Source: MEGA Netflix rankings renewed attention on 'Becoming.'

As Melania continues to screen, it faces a significant challenge from Becoming, which ranks as one of Netflix’s most-watched films. Just before Melania premiered, Becoming reached No. 6 on Netflix’s charts. Some users encouraged their followers to stream Becoming instead of purchasing tickets for Melania’s documentary. Additionally, an incident occurred when Becoming was mistakenly categorized under children’s content on Netflix. Although the platform attributed this to an internal error, speculation arose regarding potential political influence from Donald Trump. One social media user commented, “I’ll give him this — he gives delusional a whole new meaning.” Despite this, Donald has defended his wife’s film, calling her a “top model” and “top movie star.” He even hosted a screening at the Trump-Kennedy Center to promote the documentary. However, the film’s performance raises questions about its reception, especially given the investment behind it.

Poster Criticism Adds to Questions Over Originality

Source: MEGA Questions remained over the film’s future.