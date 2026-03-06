or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Kennedy Center Cancelations Mount After Donald Trump's Takeover of Historical Venue

Composite photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Artists canceled shows at the newly renamed Trump-Kennedy Center.

Profile Image

March 5 2026, Published 10:44 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The curtain is falling early on a growing number of performances at the newly rebranded Trump-Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

In the latest high-profile withdrawal, the San Francisco Ballet announced it would cancel its planned five-day run at the Washington, D.C., venue in May. The decision adds to a mounting list of artists distancing themselves from the institution following President Donald Trump’s sweeping takeover and renaming of the historic arts center.

“SF Ballet looks forward to performing for Washington, D.C., audiences in the future,” the company said in a statement to The New York Times, offering no further comment.

Article continues below advertisement

Grenell Fires Back

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of The San Francisco Ballet canceled its planned run at the Trump–Kennedy Center.
Source: MEGA

The San Francisco Ballet canceled its planned run at the Trump–Kennedy Center.

Richard Grenell, the Trump appointee now serving as president of the center, did not hide his frustration.

“Professional artists should perform for everyone — not just for people they agree with politically,” Grenell told The New York Times.

Previously, after Grammy-winning bluegrass musician Béla Fleck withdrew from a January performance, Grenell posted on X: “You just made it political and caved to the woke mob who wants you to perform for only Lefties.”

Center leadership has insisted it has not canceled performances. “We have not canceled a single show,” Roma Daravi, vice president of public relations at the Trump-Kennedy Center, told USA TODAY in January. “Leftist activists are pushing artists to cancel, but the public wants artists to perform and create — not cancel under pressure from political insiders that benefit from creating division.”

Article continues below advertisement

A Growing List of Withdrawals

Image of Composer Philip Glass withdrew the premiere of his Symphony No. 15.
Source: MEGA

Composer Philip Glass withdrew the premiere of his Symphony No. 15.

Still, the list of artists stepping away continues to grow.

Composer Philip Glass withdrew the world premiere of his Symphony No. 15, “Lincoln,” writing on social media: “Symphony No. 15 is a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, and the values of the Kennedy Center today are in direct conflict with the message of the symphony. Therefore, I feel an obligation to withdraw this symphony premiere from the Kennedy Center under its current leadership."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Issa Rae also canceled a sold-out appearance at the venue.
Source: MEGA

Issa Rae also canceled a sold-out appearance at the venue.

Issa Rae canceled a sold-out appearance, stating on Instagram: “Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I've decided to cancel my appearance at this venue.”

Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz also bowed out of hosting a gala, saying the center “no longer represents the apolitical place for free artistic expression it was founded to be. There's no way I would set foot in it now.”

Others who have canceled include Renée Fleming, Shonda Rhimes (who resigned from the board), the touring production of Hamilton, Martha Graham Dance Company, Rhiannon Giddens and several additional performers and ensembles.

A Cultural Flashpoint

Image of More artists backed away as controversy around the center grew.
Source: MEGA

More artists backed away as controversy around the center grew.

Critics argue Trump politicized the venue by renaming it and appointing himself chairman, while Trump has described the building as “tired, broken, and dilapidated,” pledging a two-year closure beginning July 4 for “Construction, Revitalization, and Complete Rebuilding.”

As ticket sales reportedly decline and programming shifts, the Kennedy Center has become a symbolic battleground over art, politics and free expression.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.