10 of Melania Trump's Biggest Fashion Fails Through the Years

Optical Illusion?

On September 23, 2017, Melania Trump held a bilateral meeting with Prince Harry during the first day of the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. She donned a plaid suit that almost offered an optical illusion to the public.

White Christmas

When then-President delivered his speech at the Congressional Ball at the White House, his wife stood beside him while donning a jaw-dropping long-sleeve dress made from white sequins.

An Outfit Change

Melania went a plane ride in a printed maxi dress paired with shoes and chic sunglasses. The patterned dress shocked her supporters as she usually opted for an all-black or plain color ensemble.

Black or White?

Melania's wardrobe consultant seemingly had difficulty choosing her outfit for her trip to India with her husband. She sported checkered pants and a black turtleneck that had some people confused.

Melania Trump's Outfit Was Inappropriate

The pair stood on the Truman Balcony as they hosted a picnic for military families to mark the Independence Day holiday. Although the frock delivered a message of patriotism, the dress' straps and revealing neckline did not impress the public as they thought it was unsuitable for the occasion.

Gardening in 5-Inch Heels

The Slovenian-American former model looked pretty in pink when she wore a girl top, floral skirt and pumps before welcoming then-Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and his First Lady Margaret Kenyatta. People said her outfit was not appropriate when she was seen planting on the White House South lawn.

Camouflaging

The couple avoided the media as they left the White House by opting to walk across the South Lawn. Melania went out in her spring day outfit and floral coat – which soon blended with the area's environment.

Camouflage 2.0

Melania should have rethought her dress' color when she went to Palm Beach, Fla., with her husband and their son, Barron Trump, as her bright dress blended in the boarding stairs as she made her way down the aircraft.

Lots of Lines

The 53-year-old businesswoman arrived on the South Lawn of the White House for the 2017 Annual White House Picnic while wearing a white dress with colorful lines, leaving the public confused about whether she was endorsing gay pride at the event.

Ditching Skirts and Dresses

When the couple welcomed Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and his Sophie Grégoire, to the White House, Melania wore menswear attire instead of her usual feminine dresses. In Kate Bennett's book Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography, she revealed the meaning behind Melania's outfit. "Theory that when the Trumps are unhappy with each other, Melania wears menswear — because Trump notoriously likes to see women in tight, short, ubers--- and feminine dresses," she wrote.