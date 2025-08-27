or
'Moron' Melania Trump Ripped Apart for Promoting AI Challenge Within the School System

Americans did not take well to FLOTUS being the face of the White House's new AI challenge.

Aug. 27 2025, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

First Lady Melania Trump took initiative in her position in the White House by promoting an “AI challenge,” where K-12 students “complete a project that involves the study, development, or use of an AI method or tool to address community challenges.”

In a video that was approximately one minute long, the first lady explained the challenge, saying it’s time for America to “lead” the world in communication and technology.

Melania Trump Explains the AI Challenge

The AI challenge was launched on Tuesday, August 26.

'Are You Ready for an AI Challenge?'

Melania Trump is the face of the White House's AI challenge.

“Are you ready for an AI challenge? Take part in this nationwide initiative to discover, develop and expand AI’s potential,” Trump stated.

She then referenced her memoir, Melania, applauding the way she used AI to turn her written words into an audiobook.

“As someone who created an AI-powered audiobook and championed online safety through the Take It Down Act, I’ve seen firsthand the promise of this powerful technology,” Trump said.

'I Pass the Torch of Innovation to You'

The AI challenge will be open to K-12 students.

Melania Trump

As she continued, the first lady dove into the specifics of the challenge. “Now, I pass the torch of innovation to you. Just as America once led the world into the skies, we are poised to lead again,” she said.

“This time, in the age of AI, the president’s national artificial intelligence challenge invites every student in America, from kindergarten to 12th grade, to unleash their imagination and showcase the spirit of American innovation,” she continued.

Trump noted the importance of America’s teachers, saying, “Our educators will guide and empower you through this process to build a brighter, stronger future for us all.”

'She's Simply a Freaking Moron'

Critics referred to FLOTUS as a 'moron' without intelligence.

After her message was heard around the world, critics were quick to degrade Trump, claiming her initiative was ironic coming from a “moron.”

“How could she be in charge of anything? She’s simply a freaking moron,” commented one X user.

“No intelligence talks about artificial intelligence,” wrote another.

“To be fair my guess is she’s a robot herself,” said a third.

“What does she know about AI? What kind of experience or expertise does she have?” questioned a fourth.

Donald Trump Praises Melania Trump

Donald Trump praised his wife for the 'very good challenge.'

President Donald Trump commended his wife after news of the AI challenge was revealed. During his Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, August 26, he praised Melania’s efforts.

“It's going to be a very good challenge. I can tell you [she] put her heart into it, which will inspire the next generation to stay on the cutting edge of this vital technology,” the president said.

Registration for the AI challenge opened Tuesday on the official website, where entries may be submitted until January 20, 2026.

