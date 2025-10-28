or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Melania Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Melania Trump Allegedly Voiced Concerns About Controversial Demolition of East Wing

melania trump east wing
Source: mega

According to a new report, Melania Trump privately expressed concerns about the demolition of the White House's East Wing.

Oct. 28 2025, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump is apparently not so supportive of her husband's move to tear down the East Wing of the White House.

In a new report by The Wall Street Journal about how Donald Trump was able to have the historical building razed so fast, Melania "privately raised concerns" about the project, telling her associates that "it wasn't her project."

Notably, the East Wing has historically been used by the first lady and her team.

It was announced that the demolition of the longstanding building had been officially completed on Friday, October 24.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Melania Trump reportedly disapproves of the demolition of the East Wing.
Source: mega

Melania Trump reportedly disapproves of the demolition of the East Wing.

The divisive president showed off plans to build a $300 million ballroom in its place just two days prior on Wednesday, October 22. With himself and private donors reportedly paying for the ballroom, it's expected to accommodate up to 900 people.

Donald's decision to tear it down and replace the space with an unnecessary and opulent ballroom has been met with abundant criticism.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Demolition of the East Wing was completed on Friday, October 24.
Source: mega

Demolition of the East Wing was completed on Friday, October 24.

Taking questions about the project from the Oval Office last Wednesday, October 22, Trump said, "In order to do it properly, we had to take down the existing structure."

He also declared that there had been a "tremendous amount of study with some of the best architects in the world" before the demolition. These architects allegedly determined that "knocking it down" was unavoidable.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Demolition of the East Wing has received plenty of backlash.
Source: mega

Demolition of the East Wing has received plenty of backlash.

A White House official told NBC News earlier this month that "all the historical components of the East Wing, such as elements from [Rosalynn] Carter’s original Office of the First Lady, have been preserved and stored under the supervision of the White House Executive Residence and the National Park Service with support from the White House Historical Association."

They added, "Plans are in place for future use."

Article continues below advertisement

image of The demolition included former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy's garden.
Source: mega

The demolition included former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy's garden.

But the leveling of the 123-year-old building also meant the demolition of former first lady Jackie Kennedy's garden.

Jackie's successor, former first lady Ladybird Johnson, named the garden after her in 1965.

During Bill Clinton's term in the 1990s, then-first lady Hillary Clinton displayed contemporary sculptures in the garden.

News of Melania's disapproval of the White House renovations come as the two-time president shared that "he would love" to run again in 2028.

Of a third term, he told reporters on Monday, October 27, "Am I not ruling it out? You’ll have to tell me. All I can tell you is that we have a great, a great group of people."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.