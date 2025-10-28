Politics Melania Trump Allegedly Voiced Concerns About Controversial Demolition of East Wing Source: mega According to a new report, Melania Trump privately expressed concerns about the demolition of the White House's East Wing. Allie Fasanella Oct. 28 2025, Published 12:49 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Melania Trump is apparently not so supportive of her husband's move to tear down the East Wing of the White House. In a new report by The Wall Street Journal about how Donald Trump was able to have the historical building razed so fast, Melania "privately raised concerns" about the project, telling her associates that "it wasn't her project." Notably, the East Wing has historically been used by the first lady and her team. It was announced that the demolition of the longstanding building had been officially completed on Friday, October 24.

Source: mega Melania Trump reportedly disapproves of the demolition of the East Wing.

The divisive president showed off plans to build a $300 million ballroom in its place just two days prior on Wednesday, October 22. With himself and private donors reportedly paying for the ballroom, it's expected to accommodate up to 900 people. Donald's decision to tear it down and replace the space with an unnecessary and opulent ballroom has been met with abundant criticism.

Source: mega Demolition of the East Wing was completed on Friday, October 24.

Taking questions about the project from the Oval Office last Wednesday, October 22, Trump said, "In order to do it properly, we had to take down the existing structure." He also declared that there had been a "tremendous amount of study with some of the best architects in the world" before the demolition. These architects allegedly determined that "knocking it down" was unavoidable.

Source: mega Demolition of the East Wing has received plenty of backlash.

A White House official told NBC News earlier this month that "all the historical components of the East Wing, such as elements from [Rosalynn] Carter’s original Office of the First Lady, have been preserved and stored under the supervision of the White House Executive Residence and the National Park Service with support from the White House Historical Association." They added, "Plans are in place for future use."

Source: mega The demolition included former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy's garden.

But the leveling of the 123-year-old building also meant the demolition of former first lady Jackie Kennedy's garden. Jackie's successor, former first lady Ladybird Johnson, named the garden after her in 1965. During Bill Clinton's term in the 1990s, then-first lady Hillary Clinton displayed contemporary sculptures in the garden.