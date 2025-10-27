or
Donald Trump Refuses to Rule Out Running for President in 2028: 'I Would Love To Do It'

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

A third term for Donald Trump would go against the constitution.

Profile Image

Oct. 27 2025, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

Donald Trump won't shut down the idea of a third term as president.

While it would go against the constitution, the POTUS refused to rule out a 2028 presidential campaign — and even basked in the thought of four more years in the White House.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while en route to Japan on Monday, October 27, Trump got giddy when responding to a question about a third term.

Image of the president refused to rule out running for president in 2028.
Source: MEGA

The president refused to rule out running for president in 2028.

"I would love to do it," Trump declared, as he boasted about his latest polling data, claiming, "I have my best numbers ever."

"Am I not ruling it out? You’ll have to tell me. All I can tell you is that we have a great, a great group of people, which they don’t," he continued, firing shots at Democrats while praising his own party and throwing out options like Vice President J.D. Vance and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio as contenders for the next Republican presidential candidate.

Trump gushed: "We have great people. I don’t have to get into that, but we have one of them standing right here. We have J.D., obviously the vice president is great. Marco’s great."

Donald Trump Boasts About Latest Polling Data

Image of Donald Trump said he'd 'love' to be president again in 2028.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he'd 'love' to be president again in 2028.

Per the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice."

Press aboard Air Force One asked Trump if he'd try to fight against the law in order to run in 2028, though he admitted, "I haven’t really thought about it."

"We have some very good people, as you know, but I’ve had, I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had," he reiterated.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Image of Donald Trump boasted about latest polling data.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump boasted about latest polling data.

According to The Daily Beast, recent polling data showed Trump had an overall approval rating of 45 percent — meaning less than half the country supports him as president.

His highest approval rating only reached 49 percent at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the January 6 Capitol riots, Trump polls dropped to 34 percent.

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump also responded to theories he could find a loophole in the next election by running for vice president — though he was in the least bit interested.

"Yeah, I’d be allowed to do that," he noted. "I guess I think it’s too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it’s too cute. I think the people wouldn’t like that. It’s too cute. It’s not — it wouldn’t be right."

Steve Bannon Claims There's a 'Plan' in Place for Trump 2028

Image of Steve Bannon claimed Donald Trump has a 'plan' in place to be president in 2028.
Source: MEGA

Steve Bannon claimed Donald Trump has a 'plan' in place to be president in 2028.

Trump was bombarded with questions about the possibility of a third term after his former chief advisor and convicted fraudster Steve Bannon claimed there was "a plan" in place for the Republican politician to go against the 22nd amendment and run for office in 2028.

"Trump is going to be president in '28, and people ought to just get accommodated with that," he alleged during a recent interview with The Economist. "At the appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is."

