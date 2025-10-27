Donald Trump Refuses to Rule Out Running for President in 2028: 'I Would Love To Do It'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump won't shut down the idea of a third term as president. While it would go against the constitution, the POTUS refused to rule out a 2028 presidential campaign — and even basked in the thought of four more years in the White House. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while en route to Japan on Monday, October 27, Trump got giddy when responding to a question about a third term.

"I would love to do it," Trump declared, as he boasted about his latest polling data, claiming, "I have my best numbers ever." "Am I not ruling it out? You’ll have to tell me. All I can tell you is that we have a great, a great group of people, which they don’t," he continued, firing shots at Democrats while praising his own party and throwing out options like Vice President J.D. Vance and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio as contenders for the next Republican presidential candidate. Trump gushed: "We have great people. I don’t have to get into that, but we have one of them standing right here. We have J.D., obviously the vice president is great. Marco’s great."

Donald Trump Boasts About Latest Polling Data

Per the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice." Press aboard Air Force One asked Trump if he'd try to fight against the law in order to run in 2028, though he admitted, "I haven’t really thought about it." "We have some very good people, as you know, but I’ve had, I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had," he reiterated.

According to The Daily Beast, recent polling data showed Trump had an overall approval rating of 45 percent — meaning less than half the country supports him as president. His highest approval rating only reached 49 percent at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the January 6 Capitol riots, Trump polls dropped to 34 percent. While speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump also responded to theories he could find a loophole in the next election by running for vice president — though he was in the least bit interested. "Yeah, I’d be allowed to do that," he noted. "I guess I think it’s too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it’s too cute. I think the people wouldn’t like that. It’s too cute. It’s not — it wouldn’t be right."

Steve Bannon Claims There's a 'Plan' in Place for Trump 2028

