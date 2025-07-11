Melania Trump Reveals the 1 Food She Is Not Willing to Eat

First Lady Melania Trump enjoys a variety of foods — but there's one thing she won't eat under any circumstance.

The 55-year-old shared in her 2024 memoir, Melania, that she’s not willing to eat raw, uncooked fish — by any means!

In the text, Trump recalled traveling with her husband, Donald Trump, to Tokyo in 2019. When she and the president sat down for their meal at Japan’s Imperial Palace, she told the chefs her conditions, writing, “I made it known that I do not eat raw fish.”