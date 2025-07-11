Melania Trump Reveals the 1 Food She Is Not Willing to Eat
First Lady Melania Trump enjoys a variety of foods — but there's one thing she won't eat under any circumstance.
The 55-year-old shared in her 2024 memoir, Melania, that she’s not willing to eat raw, uncooked fish — by any means!
In the text, Trump recalled traveling with her husband, Donald Trump, to Tokyo in 2019. When she and the president sat down for their meal at Japan’s Imperial Palace, she told the chefs her conditions, writing, “I made it known that I do not eat raw fish.”
Melania Trump Makes an 'Effort' to 'Try Local Cuisine' While Traveling
“However, I still made an effort to try local cuisine whenever possible. That night in Tokyo, the meal was a delicious blend of flavors and textures, showcasing the best of Japanese cuisines while accommodating my preferences,” Melania added of her experience.
As for the foods she does like to consume, Melania is known to eat healthy items such as homemade smoothies, fresh fruit and a lot of vegetables.
Melania Trump's Smoothie Recipe
In 2013, she shared the recipe for her breakfast smoothie, saying she “got many requests” for her “everyday delicious and healthy breakfast.”
The first lady directed those interested to “mix all fresh and organic” items, including spinach, celery, carrots, blueberries, apple, orange juice, lemon juice, fat-free yogurt, olive oil, flax seeds, omega-3 and vitamin D.
Melania and Donald Trump Make Meatloaf Sandwiches
During a segment of The Martha Stewart Show in 2005, the FLOTUS and Donald made his favorite meal at the time, which was a meatloaf sandwich. As they prepared the meal, Melania requested no onions on hers since she is not a fan. She also shied away from artichokes but made an effort to try dill pickles.
In 2017, Melania joined a group of children at the White House garden to harvest lettuce, kale, peas, radishes, Swiss chard and mustard. She and the group then planted turnips, cabbage, cauliflower and carrots.
While assisting the young ones, the one-time author advised them to stay away from fatty, unhealthy foods. “I encourage you to continue to eat a lot of vegetables and fruits so you grow up healthy and take care of yourself,” she said.
Does Melania Trump Eat Chocolate?
Melania, whose husband was one of the most notable businessmen in New York City before his political era, told a news outlet in 2010 that one of her favorite parts of the eclectic city is the food scene.
“One thing I love most about New York is the variety of amazing foods you can eat. My all-time favorite is the chicken Parmigiano at Jean Georges,” she dished.
The FLOTUS will indulge in sweets — but only in moderation. She reportedly likes a bit of chocolate every so often as well as a Diet Coke straight from a glass bottle.