'Dumb' Melania Trump Skewered for Declaring She 'Fully Supports the LGBTQIA+ Community' Following Supreme Court Ruling

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First Lady Melania Trump found herself at the center of an online firestorm after sharing a rare statement about LGBTQIA+ rights following a landmark Supreme Court ruling. While Donald Trump's wife insisted she "fully" supports the LGBTQIA+ community, critics argued her message contradicted the court decision she was applauding.

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Melania Trump Weighs in on Supreme Court Decision

Source: mega The first lady wrote that she 'fully support[s] the LGBTQIA+ community' while also advocating for protections for female athletes.

On Tuesday, July 30, Melania took to X to respond after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld state bans on transgender athletes competing in girls' sports, a decision with sweeping implications for schools across the country. Quoting from her memoir, she wrote: "As many of you may know, I fully support the LGBTQIA+ community. But we must also ensure that our female athletes are protected and respected." She continued by pointing to the court's decision, writing: "The U.S. Supreme Court has now legally confirmed this opinion: 'Under Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, may schools maintain women's and girls' sports for biological females? ... The answer is yes.'" Melania concluded her post by urging Americans to embrace both principles at once. "America, we can support the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community and also protect opportunities for female athletes. Respect everyone and keep girls' sports fair," she wrote. "Both ideals are essential."

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“As many of you may know, I fully support the LGBTQIA+ community. But we must also ensure that our female athletes are protected and respected." - MELANIA, #1 NYT Bestseller, (p. 156)



The U.S. Supreme Court has now legally confirmed this opinion:

“Under Title IX and the Equal… — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) June 30, 2026 Source: @MELANIATRUMP/X Melania Trump quoted her memoir before linking to the Supreme Court's ruling in a post shared on X.

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Supreme Court Upholds State Bans

Source: mega The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that states may maintain women's and girls' sports for biological females under Title IX.

Melania included a link to the Supreme Court's ruling, which was released Tuesday and upheld laws in West Virginia and Idaho restricting transgender athletes from participating in girls' sports. In the 6-3 decision, the court determined the bans do not violate Title IX, the federal civil rights law prohibiting s-- discrimination in schools that receive federal funding. Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote the majority opinion, stating that states "may maintain women's and girls' sports for biological females." The court's three liberal justices dissented, while also emphasizing that transgender athletes should not be "ostracized or vilified" and should be included in some capacity.

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'It's Just Wrong'

Source: mega Melania Trump's comments sparked backlash online, with critics accusing her of sending mixed messages about LGBTQIA+ rights.

Despite Melania's call to "respect everyone," many social media users accused her of sending mixed messages and questioned the sincerity of her support for the LGBTQIA+ community. "You can't be Christian and support the LGBTQIA+community. Dumb woman," one critic offensively claimed. Another questioned the first lady's involvement in women's athletics, asking, "What’s the last women's sports game you attended?" Others challenged her opening line, with one person writing, "'As many of you know'. Do they though?" A fourth user commented, "You support no one but yourself. Good news, we don't care, do you?" Another critic argued her position was inherently inconsistent, writing, "You can't 'fully support' these people and yet not support them at the same time. Both you and your husband have the same problem. You always agree to both sides of an argument. This way you are always right. It's just wrong."

Donald Trump Celebrates the Outcome

Source: mega President Donald Trump celebrated the decision on Truth Social, calling it a 'BIG WIN' for women's sports.