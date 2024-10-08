6 Biggest Bombshells from Melania Trump's Memoir: What Attracted Her to Donald, Abortion Stance, Barron's Autism Claims and More
Is Barron Trump Autistic?
Released on Tuesday, October 8, Melania Trump's memoir Melania explored the former first lady's life — from her childhood to her current status decades after marrying Donald Trump.
In the 184-page book, Melania formally addressed claims about her son, Barron Trump, possibly having autism. The speculations started after a video of the then-10-year-old child went viral in November 2016, reportedly showing "signs" of autism spectrum disorder. Comedian Rosie O'Donnell fueled the rumors by posting about it on social media shortly after the 2016 election.
"I was appalled by such cruelty," said the mom-of-one. "It was clear to me that she was not interested in raising awareness about autism. I felt that she was attacking my son because she didn't like my husband."
The incident reportedly pushed her to focus on her initiative, Be Best, and highlight the issues surrounding childhood welfare and online bullying.
Although the comedian deleted the tweet and apologized, Melania wrote in her book that she is still furious at Rosie.
Melania continued, "Barron's experience of being bullied both online and in real life following the incident is a clear indication of the irreparable damage caused," she writes. "No apology can undo the harm inflicted upon him."
What Drew Melania Trump to Donald
Melania and Donald met in 1998, years before their 2005 nuptials. She noted in the book "there was an undeniable spark" from the moment her and the ex-president's paths crossed.
"There was something magnetic about him: his confidence, his charm, his humour, his vision," she said of what attracted her to Donald.
She continued, "Our wedding was a beautiful affair – a breathtaking gown, a perfectly curated menu by a renowned chef, and captivating live performances by musical legends."
Why She Declined to Condemn the January 6th Riot
In her memoir, Melania broke her silence about her decision not to denounce the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.
According to the 54-year-old former fashion model, her press secretary did not give her details of what was happening at the time and explained her "team was already behind schedule and focused on the task." She also wrote about being busy reviewing restorations when Trump supporters attacked the Capitol.
Initial reports said she had a photoshoot for a rumored coffee table book when the incident happened.
Why Melania Trump Slapped Donald's Hand Away
In 2017, Melania was spotted slapping Donald's hand away from hers during a trip to Israel. She wrote in the book she only did it because he was walking in front of her with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara.
"The red carpet simply could not accommodate four of us abreast," she clarified. "It was a minor innocent gesture, nothing more."
The Meaning of Her 2018 Jacket
Melania stirred the pot in 2018 when she wore a jacket that had the text, "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" during a visit to a border detention center. She said she sported it to send a message and get back at the media for its "skewed narratives" and "negativity."
Her then-press secretary Stephanie Grisham was "flooded with urgent emails from top-tier media outlets regarding the jacket." However, she was prevented from explaining the meaning of the garment.
"We are living in a dangerous time when it comes to journalism," Melania noted.
She previously addressed the controversy in an interview with ABC News, saying it was "for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticizing me."
Melania Trump Defends Abortion Rights
The biggest revelation in her book was her passionate defense of abortion rights — a sensitive topic, especially since Donald has confirmed he would veto a national abortion if re-elected as president.
"It is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government," Melania wrote.
She continued, "Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body? A woman's fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes. Restricting a woman's right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body. I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life."