6 Biggest Bombshells from Melania Trump's Memoir: What Attracted Her to Donald, Abortion Stance, Barron's Autism Claims and More

Released on Tuesday, October 8, Melania Trump's memoir Melania explored the former first lady's life — from her childhood to her current status decades after marrying Donald Trump.

In the 184-page book, Melania formally addressed claims about her son, Barron Trump, possibly having autism. The speculations started after a video of the then-10-year-old child went viral in November 2016, reportedly showing "signs" of autism spectrum disorder. Comedian Rosie O'Donnell fueled the rumors by posting about it on social media shortly after the 2016 election.

"I was appalled by such cruelty," said the mom-of-one. "It was clear to me that she was not interested in raising awareness about autism. I felt that she was attacking my son because she didn't like my husband."

The incident reportedly pushed her to focus on her initiative, Be Best, and highlight the issues surrounding childhood welfare and online bullying.

Although the comedian deleted the tweet and apologized, Melania wrote in her book that she is still furious at Rosie.

Melania continued, "Barron's experience of being bullied both online and in real life following the incident is a clear indication of the irreparable damage caused," she writes. "No apology can undo the harm inflicted upon him."