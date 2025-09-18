Melania Trump Told Kate Middleton She Sometimes Doesn't 'Want to Go Back' to America When She Visits the U.K., Lip Reader Claims
Sept. 18 2025, Updated 1:18 p.m. ET
Kate Middleton and Melania Trump appeared to get along great when the FLOTUS and President Donald Trump arrived to Windsor Castle on Wednesday, September 17.
The Princess of Wales and husband Prince William were the first to greet the couple, and they then introduced them to King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.
What Did Melania Trump and Kate Middleton Talk About?
At one point during the televised greeting, Kate walked over to Camilla and Melania mid-conversation to comment on the mom-of-one's outfit.
"Your Macintosh is the same one I have, I wear it each time I fly," Kate allegedly said, according to lip reader Nicola Hickling, who spoke on behalf of Betfair Casino.
The former model enthusiastically replied, "I know, it’s exceptional and such a comfort. Sometimes I wear it to the house."
Later on in the chat, Melania allegedly told the Princess of Wales of being in the U.K., "Sometimes when I come, I don’t want to go back."
Kate and Melania's Joint Outing
On Thursday, September 18, the women stepped out together to spend time with young Scouts from the area.
"The princess always mentions her young children. It’s clear that as a mum, that’s something really special to her," Chief Scout Dwayne Fields told a news outlet of the visit, referring to Kate's three kids. "She recognizes that sharing stories about her own young people with young people is a great way to build a connection."
"Melania was very similar," Dwayne added. "She was engaging, she asked lots of questions and the young people were willing to talk to her. And they even made some artwork together."
"It was really great to see and really great to have her to take the message back to the U.S. and what she’s seen us in the U.K. doing," he continued. "This is the home of Scouts, and this is where it started, and for her to be able to take back what she experienced here is great. She said she really enjoyed and remarked that some of the artwork took her back to when she was younger."
"They knew they were coming to meet the princess, and one of the young asked Mrs. Trump: 'Are you the next princess?'" Dwayne spilled. "That gives an idea of how little they knew about the situation."
Kate Will Keep Melania 'Entertained' During Visit
As OK! reported, royal experts predicted Kate would play a "pivotal role" when the Trumps came to England.
"Princess Catherine is keen to continue royal duties with strength and purpose, ensuring that everything runs smoothly," photographer Helen Chard shared in an interview. "Her joint appearance with Melania Trump is sparking great interest. She will keep Melania busy, happy, and entertained."