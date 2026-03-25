Melania Trump Trolled After Arriving With Humanoid Robot at Tech Summit: 'Creepy on So Many Levels'

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Melania Trump is being compared to a robot after she arrived with one at her Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition summit. The first lady, 55, was accompanied by a humanoid robot named "Figure 3" as she entered the second day of the inaugural tech event at the White House on Wednesday, March 25. Developed by AI robotics company Figure, Donald Trump's wife proposed the idea of robots as potential "personalized" educators for U.S. children.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @channel4news/instagram The humanoid robot introduced itself to the room.

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'Which One Is the Robot?'

Source: @cspan/x Some joked that the robot can likely speak better English than the Slovenian-born U.S. first lady.

The internet was quick to react to footage of Melania's entrance with the robot, with one X account dubbing it "creepy on so many levels." "It's just another toy and servant for the wealthy," they added, while another used quipped, "Which one is the robot?" "I bet the one on the left can speak better English than the one on the right," a third noted, taking aim at her distinct Slovenian accent. Someone else wrote, "The mechanical walk, the frozen inhuman stare — it's Melania alright."

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'Imagine a Humanoid Educator Named Plato'

Source: @HQNewsNow/x French First Lady Brigitte Macron attended the tech summit.

Dozens of other users likened her to the lifelike robot, which thanked Melania "for inviting [her] to the White House." "Imagine a humanoid educator named Plato," Melania told the room, according to CBS News. "Access to the classical studies is now instantaneous. Literature, science, art, philosophy, mathematics and history. Humanity's entire corpus of information is available in the comfort of your home." Melania pitched the idea before spouses of world leaders from around the world, including French First Lady Brigitte Macron, declaring that "the future of AI is personified."

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Source: @channel4news/instagram Melania Trump pitched robots as 'personalized' educators.

The former model explained that the American-made robots will be able to offer a "personalized experience, adaptive to the needs of each student" and will always be "patient" and "available." "The AI-powered Plato will boost analytic skills and problem solving and adopt in real time to a student's pace, prior knowledge and even emotional state," Melania continued, claiming that children will have more time to pursue other interests outside of school and spend time with friends. "Since our environment is designed for people, humanoid systems are uniquely suited to navigate and operate within our world. They fit well," she added."

Source: mega Representatives of tech companies were also in the room.