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Melania Trump's Accent Mercilessly Mocked as She Gives Speech at Global Summit: 'Something Out of a Bad Vampire Movie'

photo of melania trump
Source: mega

The first lady addressed world leaders in the nation's capital on March 24.

March 24 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

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Melania Trump is catching flack for her accent again after delivering a speech at her Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition summit.

According to an outlet, the Slovenian-American first lady, 55, addressed world leaders and their spouses from countries around the world at the State Department in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, March 24.

One account shared a clip of her opening remarks on X, and described listening to her speak as "pure torture."

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Source: @BrittanyinTexas/x

Melania Trump addressed world leaders at a summit on Tuesday, March 24.

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'It's Laughable'

image of Some internet users questioned why she 'can barely speak English.'
Source: mega

Some internet users questioned why she 'can barely speak English.'

Someone quipped in response, "Sounds like something out of bad vampire movie."

"It's just laughable... she's been in the U.S. for 30 years and can barely speak English," another user chimed in.

A third wrote, "I can’t understand a word she’s saying," while a fourth added, "10 to 1 closed caption couldn't figure out what it is she is talking about."

Dozens of other users echoed the same sentiment, with some comparing her voice to nails on a chalkboard.

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What Did Melania Trump Say in Her Address?

image of The mission of her coalition is to The mission of her coalition is to 'help children learn, grow, and thrive through the safe and innovative use of advanced technology.'
Source: mega

The mission of her coalition is to 'help children learn, grow, and thrive through the safe and innovative use of advanced technology.'

The first lady said during her speech: "It is wonderful to receive such an impressive delegation of world leaders, first spouses, and best- in-class tech companies — all with the shared purpose to empower our next generation’s advancement in technology and education."

"Our key driver: to cultivate the skills young people need to be successful in this rapidly evolving world. Fostering the Future Together will achieve this by creating innovative learning programs, advocating for supportive education policies, sponsoring new tech-focused legislation, and building strong partnerships between the public and private sectors," she declared.

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Melania Trump Only Attended the Summit for 7 Minutes

image of The first lady didn't stay long at the first day of the summit.
Source: mega

The first lady didn't stay long at the first day of the summit.

Donald Trump's wife quickly fled the event following her speech, according to People.

"Melania arrived at the event at 10:01 a.m.," the outlet reported. "She took the stage for her speech and departed seven minutes later at 10:08 a.m."

However, a spokesperson for the first lady explained she's going to "host the full session Roundtable at the White House tomorrow [March 25]."

Biographer Michael Wolff Is Suing Melania Trump

image of Michael Wolff has called attention to Melania Trump's alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: mega

Michael Wolff has called attention to Melania Trump's alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

The former model's appearance at the summit comes after it was revealed last week that biographer Michael Wolff is suing her for allegedly threatening him over his claims linking her to late predator Jeffrey Epstein.

As OK! previously reported, Michael alleged the legal move has left the president shaken, stating, "I am under his skin with this Melania lawsuit."

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