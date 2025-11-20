Politics Melania Trump Is 'Deeply Uncomfortable' With Spotlight on Son Barron — Insiders Claim She Told Eric Trump to 'Shut His Mouth' Source: mega Melania Trump allegedly told her stepson to 'shut his mouth' after discussing Barron on 'The Megyn Kelly Show' last week. Allie Fasanella Nov. 20 2025, Published 2:05 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Melania Trump is reportedly furious with stepson Eric Trump.

The insider revealed, "She told Eric to shut his mouth," adding that the former model "protects that boy like a lioness." "She's deeply uncomfortable with Barron trending again," the source continued. "He's in college. He wants a quiet life. Headlines and memes are the last thing she wants for him."

Article continues below advertisement

What Eric Trump Said About Brother Barron

Source: mega A source said, Melania 'protects that boy like a lioness.'

OK! reported on Monday, November 17, that Eric told the 55-year-old political commentator his little brother never said anything crude to the 46th POTUS ahead of their father's inauguration speech. "Do you remember that whole controversy where [Barron] went up to Biden … and [the media] had all these like lip-reading experts [analyze it], and they’re like, 'Barron just told Biden to go F himself'?'" Eric said. He continued, "So one night … I call Barron, I go, 'Buddy, look, what did you actually say?' And he goes, 'You know, like — it was something so polite I almost wouldn't even get it right' — but [something], like, 'Congratulations and best of luck to you' — or something like that.'"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Trump Claimed Barron 'Doesn't Have That in Him'

Source: mega Rumors swirled earlier this year that Barron Trump told Joe Biden to 'go f--- himself' at his father's inauguration.

Eric also brought up how he previously told podcaster Patrick Bet David that Barron "doesn't have that in him." "He's a nice guy," Eric said. "He's probably thinking it. He definitely has it up here [motioning to his head], but like, he's too courteous to actually go out there and say it." "Barron's a really nice kid," he insisted.

Barron Trump No Longer Attends NYU's Manhattan Campus

Source: mega Barron Trump no longer attends New York University's Manhattan campus.