Melania Trump Is 'Deeply Uncomfortable' With Spotlight on Son Barron — Insiders Claim She Told Eric Trump to 'Shut His Mouth'

split photo of eric trump, melania trump and barron trump
Source: mega

Melania Trump allegedly told her stepson to 'shut his mouth' after discussing Barron on 'The Megyn Kelly Show' last week.

Nov. 20 2025, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

Melania Trump is reportedly fuming that stepson Eric Trump brought up Barron in a recent interview with Megyn Kelly.

While Eric was defending his younger brother over rumors he told former president Joe Biden to "go f--- himself" at Donald Trump's inauguration, the first lady does not want her 19-year-old son making headlines for any reason.

According to British journalist Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop Substack, sources told him Melania, 55, went off on Eric, 41, for mentioning the college student during the November 14 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show."

"Melania does not want Barron discussed. Ever," a source told the gossip columnist.

image of Melania Trump is reportedly furious with stepson Eric Trump.
Source: mega

The insider revealed, "She told Eric to shut his mouth," adding that the former model "protects that boy like a lioness."

"She's deeply uncomfortable with Barron trending again," the source continued. "He's in college. He wants a quiet life. Headlines and memes are the last thing she wants for him."

What Eric Trump Said About Brother Barron

image of A source said, Melania "protects that boy like a lioness.'
Source: mega

OK! reported on Monday, November 17, that Eric told the 55-year-old political commentator his little brother never said anything crude to the 46th POTUS ahead of their father's inauguration speech.

"Do you remember that whole controversy where [Barron] went up to Biden … and [the media] had all these like lip-reading experts [analyze it], and they’re like, 'Barron just told Biden to go F himself'?'" Eric said.

He continued, "So one night … I call Barron, I go, 'Buddy, look, what did you actually say?' And he goes, 'You know, like — it was something so polite I almost wouldn't even get it right' — but [something], like, 'Congratulations and best of luck to you' — or something like that.'"

Eric Trump Claimed Barron 'Doesn't Have That in Him'

image of Rumors swirled earlier this year that Barron Trump told Joe Biden to 'go f--- himself' at his father's inauguration.
Source: mega

Eric also brought up how he previously told podcaster Patrick Bet David that Barron "doesn't have that in him."

"He's a nice guy," Eric said. "He's probably thinking it. He definitely has it up here [motioning to his head], but like, he's too courteous to actually go out there and say it."

"Barron's a really nice kid," he insisted.

Barron Trump No Longer Attends NYU's Manhattan Campus

image of Barron Trump no longer attends New York University's Manhattan campus.
Source: mega

It was reported in September that Barron had transferred from New York University's Manhattan campus to the school's Washington, D.C., campus for his sophomore year.

This news came after an April Vanity Fair article detailed what some of his fellow NYU students thought of him.

One student called him "an oddity on campus," claiming he was rarely seen outside of class, and alleged a professor had said the first kid "doesn't really belong" at the school.

