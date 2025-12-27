Melania Trump's $90 Christmas Ornament Sparks Controversy Amid Festive Unveiling

Article continues below advertisement

The White House is embracing the holiday spirit once again, with Melania Trump at the helm of this year's Christmas theme dubbed “Home Is Where the Heart Is.” As the nation gears up for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026, the first lady has introduced a festive line of merchandise, including a centerpiece and a collection of ornaments.

Article continues below advertisement

HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS ❤️



America's Christmas at the White House. pic.twitter.com/acueX2bKjz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 1, 2025 Source: @WhiteHouse/X

Article continues below advertisement

Standing tall in the Blue Room is an 18-foot concolor fir, dedicated to Gold Star families. But it’s the $90 “American Star” ornament that has captured the public's attention. Part of Melania’s exclusive 250 Collection, the ornament is crafted in the U.S. and features her engraved signature, along with a promised digital collectible. However, the hefty price tag has raised eyebrows.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Melania Trump released a new holiday collection.

Article continues below advertisement

At $90 each, decorating a full Christmas tree could end up costing more than a flight to Donald Trump’s go-to getaway, Mar-a-Lago. Melania is selling a 4-inch by 4-inch brass ornament on her website, leading many to express their shock over the price point. The treasured ornament was teased on social media by Ben Goggin, who tweeted: "Melania Trump is selling a $90 USA Christmas ornament on her website. It’s 4 inches by 4 inches and is signed by Melania. It’s made of brass."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The tree is adorned with state-and-territory ornaments from Melania Trump’s new holiday collection.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Historically, the main Christmas tree resided in the East Wing, but for 2025, it has found a new home in the Blue Room due to extensive construction. This year’s tree not only honors Gold Star families but also showcases ornaments representing each U.S. state and territory. A White House statement reveals that Christmas is a moment to “celebrate what makes the U.S. exceptional,” highlighting “simple acts of kindness” and “the enduring American spirit of generosity, patriotism, and gratitude.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The decorations reflect a theme of patriotism, generosity and holiday spirit.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout the East Room, patriotic hues of red, white, and blue adorn the space, featuring golden eagle tree toppers, oak leaves, stars, and roses. Each room at the White House carries its own story — like the Green Room, which boasts over 6,000 LEGO puzzle pieces depicting portraits of George Washington and Donald, and the Red Room, home to thousands of butterflies honoring youth and Melania’s Fostering the Future initiative under her Be Best campaign.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA One Christmas tree is inspired by her Be Best campaign.

Article continues below advertisement

The State Dining Room impresses with a gingerbread recreation of the White House's South Portico and offers views into the Yellow Oval Room, as reported by CBS.