Melania Trump's $90 Christmas Ornament Sparks Controversy Amid Festive Unveiling

Photo of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump’s $90 ornaments sparked debate as she revealed the 2025 White House Christmas theme.

Profile Image

Dec. 27 2025, Published 10:10 a.m. ET

The White House is embracing the holiday spirit once again, with Melania Trump at the helm of this year's Christmas theme dubbed “Home Is Where the Heart Is.”

As the nation gears up for the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026, the first lady has introduced a festive line of merchandise, including a centerpiece and a collection of ornaments.

Source: @WhiteHouse/X
Standing tall in the Blue Room is an 18-foot concolor fir, dedicated to Gold Star families. But it’s the $90 “American Star” ornament that has captured the public's attention. Part of Melania’s exclusive 250 Collection, the ornament is crafted in the U.S. and features her engraved signature, along with a promised digital collectible. However, the hefty price tag has raised eyebrows.

image of Melania Trump released a new holiday collection.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump released a new holiday collection.

At $90 each, decorating a full Christmas tree could end up costing more than a flight to Donald Trump’s go-to getaway, Mar-a-Lago. Melania is selling a 4-inch by 4-inch brass ornament on her website, leading many to express their shock over the price point.

The treasured ornament was teased on social media by Ben Goggin, who tweeted: "Melania Trump is selling a $90 USA Christmas ornament on her website. It’s 4 inches by 4 inches and is signed by Melania. It’s made of brass."

image of The tree is adorned with state-and-territory ornaments from Melania Trump’s new holiday collection.
Source: MEGA

The tree is adorned with state-and-territory ornaments from Melania Trump’s new holiday collection.

Historically, the main Christmas tree resided in the East Wing, but for 2025, it has found a new home in the Blue Room due to extensive construction. This year’s tree not only honors Gold Star families but also showcases ornaments representing each U.S. state and territory.

A White House statement reveals that Christmas is a moment to “celebrate what makes the U.S. exceptional,” highlighting “simple acts of kindness” and “the enduring American spirit of generosity, patriotism, and gratitude.”

image of The decorations reflect a theme of patriotism, generosity and holiday spirit.
Source: MEGA

The decorations reflect a theme of patriotism, generosity and holiday spirit.

Throughout the East Room, patriotic hues of red, white, and blue adorn the space, featuring golden eagle tree toppers, oak leaves, stars, and roses. Each room at the White House carries its own story — like the Green Room, which boasts over 6,000 LEGO puzzle pieces depicting portraits of George Washington and Donald, and the Red Room, home to thousands of butterflies honoring youth and Melania’s Fostering the Future initiative under her Be Best campaign.

image of One Christmas tree is inspired by her Be Best campaign.
Source: MEGA

One Christmas tree is inspired by her Be Best campaign.

The State Dining Room impresses with a gingerbread recreation of the White House's South Portico and offers views into the Yellow Oval Room, as reported by CBS.

image of The featured 'American Star' brass ornament is part of the exclusive 250 Collection.
Source: MEGA

The featured 'American Star' brass ornament is part of the exclusive 250 Collection.

