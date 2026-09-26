Melissa Etheridge Opens Up About Late Son Beckett Coming Out as Straight at Age 11

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Melissa Etheridge opened up about a touching moment with her late son, Beckett, who came out to her as straight when he was just 11 years old. During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Etheridge recounted this significant moment that showcased the importance of acceptance. Etheridge smiled as she recounted, “He goes, ‘Mom, I’m sorry, but I think I’m straight.'” Clarkson responded with laughter, revealing her surprise at Beckett’s revelation. “I’m so sorry I let you down,” she quipped, illustrating the humor in an otherwise poignant story.

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Source: MEGA Melissa Etheridge and Kelly Clarkson shared humorous reactions to Beckett’s childhood revelation.

The Grammy-winning singer, who publicly came out as gay in January 1993, humorously attempted to reassure Beckett that his feelings might simply be “a phase.” Clarkson added to the light-hearted atmosphere by joking about Etheridge's efforts with her then-partner, Julie Cypher, to “pray the straight away.” The discussion then turned to Etheridge’s song “Tomboy,” where she addresses the stigma associated with girls participating in sports and other traditionally male activities. Etheridge expressed her belief that children should be free to express themselves without the constraints of gender norms, saying, “The kids come in who they are.”

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Source: MEGA Melissa Etheridge reflected on her song ‘Tomboy’ and its message about individuality and acceptance.

Clarkson agreed, sharing her experiences with her own son, Remington, who still grapples with questions about societal expectations. “Somebody told me I couldn’t paint my nails,” she recalled. Etheridge encouraged her children to express themselves, affirming, “You can do whatever you want.” The emotional weight of Etheridge’s story resonates deeply, especially considering Beckett’s tragic passing in May 2020 at the age of 21 due to opioid addiction. Etheridge emphasizes the importance of accepting children for who they are, underscoring the beauty of watching them discover their true selves.

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Source: MEGA The singer discussed her support for children expressing themselves beyond traditional gender expectations.

In addition to Beckett, Etheridge and Cypher are the parents of 29-year-old daughter Bailey and welcomed twins Johnnie and Miller, now 19, after their separation from ex-partner Tammy Lynn Michaels. Etheridge’s love for her children shines through as she continues to advocate for acceptance and individuality.

Source: MEGA Melissa Etheridge remembered her late son while emphasizing the importance of embracing children for who they are.