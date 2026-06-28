Melissa Gilbert Moves Out of New York City Apartment as Timothy Busfield Faces Serious Allegations
June 28 2026, Published 8:05 a.m. ET
Melissa Gilbert has officially moved out of her New York City apartment, where she spent eight memorable years.
On June 22, the 62-year-old actress shared her sentiments on Instagram, stating, “So long perfect little one-bedroom apartment on the Upper West Side. The last eight years here have been so special.”
While Gilbert did not explicitly cite her reasons for moving, sources indicate that her husband Timothy Busfield’s ongoing scandal plays a significant role.
Busfield, 69, is currently embroiled in serious allegations of child sexual abuse. He was indicted by a grand jury in New Mexico on February 6, facing four counts concerning criminal sexual contact with a child. His attorney has maintained Busfield’s innocence, claiming prosecutorial misconduct during the grand jury proceedings.
“Timothy Busfield is innocent,” his attorney Stanton “Larry” Stein stated, emphasizing the alleged suppression of evidence.
In light of these allegations, Gilbert’s representative confirmed her focus on family matters.
“During this period, her focus is on supporting and caring for their very large family,” the rep stated to Us Weekly.
Gilbert has consistently expressed her support for Busfield, calling this situation “the most traumatizing experience of our lives.”
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After sharing her emotional farewell to her NYC apartment, Gilbert reflected on the city’s vibrancy. She expressed her sadness about leaving behind the neighborhood, the subway rides, and the friends she made while living there.
“I’ll miss the walking and our neighborhood, the subway rides, the amazing people I’ve met there,” she noted.
Gilbert’s public display of support for Busfield has not gone unnoticed. She reiterated her commitment to him during a recent interview on Good Morning America.
“Our life as we knew it is done,” she said, mourning their lost dreams and plans.
The actress acknowledged the impact of Busfield’s allegations on their lives, admitting, “Even if he’s exonerated, he will always be that guy.”
As she transitions to a full-time residence upstate, Gilbert remains hopeful for a future return to New York City.
“I promise we will be back, it’s just that right now…..well….you know,” she shared, leaving fans wondering about her next steps.