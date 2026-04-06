NEWS Melissa Gilbert Is '100 Percent Confident' Husband Timothy Busfield Will Be Exonerated of Child Sexual Abuse Charges: 'Free Him From This Cloud' Source: @goodmorningamerica/instagram; mega Melissa Gilbert described her husband as the 'last person in the world who would hurt a child.' Allie Fasanella April 6 2026, Published 10:41 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Melissa Gilbert is sure that husband Timothy Busfield is an innocent man. Defending the West Wing actor, 68, in her first sit-down interview amid his child sexual abuse charges, Gilbert, 61, told Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos that she's "100 percent confident he will be exonerated." The Little House on the Prairie actress added, "But I will tell you that there is a practical side to this and we do have to be prepared for all scenarios."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @goodmorningamerica/instagram Melissa Gilbert gave her first interview since husband Timothy Busfield's January arrest.

'I Know This Man in My Bones'

Source: ABC News/youtube 'No one knows him better than I do,' the actress declared.

Telling Stephanopoulos she's never doubted Busfield's innocence, Gilbert described her husband as the "last person in the world who would hurt a child" and insisted that "if I thought for a second that Tim Busfield hurt a child, he'd have a lot more to worry about than prison." When asked whether she's ever had "moments of doubt," the former child star replied, "Not for second. I know this man in my bones. No one knows him better than I do. I know literally everything about him." The mom-of-two went on to explain that their marriage has "had a lot of ups and downs," but Busfield is "nothing if not completely honest with me," and declared, "I trust him with my children’s lives, with my grandchildren’s lives, my nieces and nephews."

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Source: mega Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield tied the knot in 2013.

Gilbert, who married Busfield in 2013, added, "He is an honorable, caring, generous human being." The actress later got emotional while responding to Stephanopoulos' question about what "justice" would "look like" for the couple. "Exoneration, an apology, free him from this cloud," she said.

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Timothy Busfield Is Accused of Unlawful Sexual Conduct With 11-Year-Old Boys

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Source: kqre Timothy Busfield was arrested in January for alleged unlawful sexual conduct of two 11-year-old boys.

The director faces four child sexual abuse charges after being indicted by a grand jury in New Mexico on February 6. The Albuquerque Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest on January 9, alleging that he had unlawful sexual contact with two 11-year-old boys, with one of the victims alleging the abuse began when he was just seven years old. The warrant alleged that the twin child actors were subject to sexual abuse while filming the Fox TV show The Cleaning Lady, which ran from 2022 to 2025.

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Source: mega Timothy Busfield directed six episodes of Fox's 'The Cleaning Lady' between 2022 and 2025.

The investigation started in November 2024 after a physician at the University of New Mexico Hospital informed cops of the alleged sexual abuse. When their mother asked the boys if anyone ever touched them in a way that made them uncomfortable, they allegedly responded, "You mean like Uncle Tim?" Per documents, the mother told police in September 2025 that one of the victims shared with his therapist he had been molested by Busfield. The counselor said the boy revealed he was "having nightmares about the director touching him and waking up scared," alleging Busfield "had touched and rubbed his p---- 3 or 4 times and appeared to be ashamed."

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'They're All Lies'

Source: mega Timothy Busfield pleaded not guilty to all four charges made against him.