or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Melissa Gilbert
OK LogoNEWS

Melissa Gilbert Is '100 Percent Confident' Husband Timothy Busfield Will Be Exonerated of Child Sexual Abuse Charges: 'Free Him From This Cloud'

split photo of melissa gilbert and timothy busfield
Source: @goodmorningamerica/instagram; mega

Melissa Gilbert described her husband as the 'last person in the world who would hurt a child.'

April 6 2026, Published 10:41 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Melissa Gilbert is sure that husband Timothy Busfield is an innocent man.

Defending the West Wing actor, 68, in her first sit-down interview amid his child sexual abuse charges, Gilbert, 61, told Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos that she's "100 percent confident he will be exonerated."

The Little House on the Prairie actress added, "But I will tell you that there is a practical side to this and we do have to be prepared for all scenarios."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @goodmorningamerica/instagram

Melissa Gilbert gave her first interview since husband Timothy Busfield's January arrest.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google

'I Know This Man in My Bones'

image of 'No one knows him better than I do,' the actress declared.
Source: ABC News/youtube

'No one knows him better than I do,' the actress declared.

Telling Stephanopoulos she's never doubted Busfield's innocence, Gilbert described her husband as the "last person in the world who would hurt a child" and insisted that "if I thought for a second that Tim Busfield hurt a child, he'd have a lot more to worry about than prison."

When asked whether she's ever had "moments of doubt," the former child star replied, "Not for second. I know this man in my bones. No one knows him better than I do. I know literally everything about him."

The mom-of-two went on to explain that their marriage has "had a lot of ups and downs," but Busfield is "nothing if not completely honest with me," and declared, "I trust him with my children’s lives, with my grandchildren’s lives, my nieces and nephews."

Article continues below advertisement

image of Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield tied the knot in 2013.
Source: mega

Melissa Gilbert and Timothy Busfield tied the knot in 2013.

Gilbert, who married Busfield in 2013, added, "He is an honorable, caring, generous human being."

The actress later got emotional while responding to Stephanopoulos' question about what "justice" would "look like" for the couple.

"Exoneration, an apology, free him from this cloud," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Timothy Busfield Is Accused of Unlawful Sexual Conduct With 11-Year-Old Boys

MORE ON:
Melissa Gilbert

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Timothy Busfield was arrested in January for alleged unlawful sexual conduct of two 11-year-old boys.
Source: kqre

Timothy Busfield was arrested in January for alleged unlawful sexual conduct of two 11-year-old boys.

The director faces four child sexual abuse charges after being indicted by a grand jury in New Mexico on February 6.

The Albuquerque Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest on January 9, alleging that he had unlawful sexual contact with two 11-year-old boys, with one of the victims alleging the abuse began when he was just seven years old.

The warrant alleged that the twin child actors were subject to sexual abuse while filming the Fox TV show The Cleaning Lady, which ran from 2022 to 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Timothy Busfield directed six episodes of Fox's 'The Cleaning Lady' between 2022 and 2025.
Source: mega

Timothy Busfield directed six episodes of Fox's 'The Cleaning Lady' between 2022 and 2025.

The investigation started in November 2024 after a physician at the University of New Mexico Hospital informed cops of the alleged sexual abuse.

When their mother asked the boys if anyone ever touched them in a way that made them uncomfortable, they allegedly responded, "You mean like Uncle Tim?"

Per documents, the mother told police in September 2025 that one of the victims shared with his therapist he had been molested by Busfield.

The counselor said the boy revealed he was "having nightmares about the director touching him and waking up scared," alleging Busfield "had touched and rubbed his p---- 3 or 4 times and appeared to be ashamed."

Article continues below advertisement

'They're All Lies'

image of Timothy Busfield pleaded not guilty to all four charges made against him.
Source: mega

Timothy Busfield pleaded not guilty to all four charges made against him.

Before turning himself in January, Busfield filmed a video at his lawyer's office in Albuquerque in which he fiercely denied the allegations.

"I'm going to confront these lies. They're horrible. They're all lies...and I did not do anything to those little boys," the actor declared. "And I'm going to fight 'em. I'm going to fight with a great team, and I'm going to be exonerated. I know I am, 'cause this is all so wrong."

Busfield pleaded not guilty to all four charges made against him and was released from jail on January 20.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.