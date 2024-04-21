OK Magazine
Melissa McCarthy Defends 'Wonderful' Pal Meghan Markle: 'She Is Incredibly Threatening to Some People'

Melissa McCarthy is sticking up for pal Meghan Markle!

In a new interview, the Bridesmaids star discussed all the criticism the former royal has received as of late.

“It bums me out for every woman and every person, that for no reason people just like to attack,” she said on Thursday, April 18.

“A smart interesting woman that has her own life, for some reason, is incredibly threatening to some people,” the actress, 53, added.

“I always think, how inspiring! I’ve never once been threatened by someone who is amazing. I just think how inspiring. It’s really on the people throwing the hate,” she continued of the Duchess of Sussex, who left the royal family with husband Prince Harry in 2020.

McCarthy noted how her pal is “wonderful” and “awesome.”

As OK! previously reported, while McCarthy defended her friend, Markle’s ex-bestie, Lizzie Cundy, slammed the mother-of-two when speaking with GBN's Nana Akua about the 42-year-old’s recent brand launch.

Markle is "trying to relaunch herself as a Gwyneth Paltrow type” and "not reading the room," amid King Charles III and Kate Middleton’s recent cancer diagnoses, according to Cundy.

"They've got these new Netflix shows about making jam and cookery and gardening, and there Harry's about polo playing, it's not really relatable," she stated. "I think it's pretty insensitive when Catherine's going through what she's going through and the King is going through his cancer issues too, it's really insensitive, to be honest."

"I do find it quite astonishing that they think that people won't look at this and think how ridiculous they are," Akua added.

MORE ON:
Melissa McCarthy
The couple last made a trip to the U.K. in 2022 after Queen Elizabeth II's tragic death.

"It feels to me that they should realize how ridiculous they're coming across, how heartless and insensitive they look, but they don't appear to realize any of that," Akua noted.

Cundy replied: "They never read the room, do they? They're so into themselves they can't see the wood for the trees. We've heard Meghan going on about the trolling and all the horrible comments and you just think, look at what you've actually done to poor Kate."

The Suits star's ex-pal added that Americans are "sick to death of her across the pond" and labeled her strawberry jam launch as "fake and phony".

"I don't think anyone will be interested at all. It's fake. It's phony. It's cheesy," she continued. "I think people are really seeing her for what she is. I think she should come out and actually apologize for what she's done to poor Kate, and maybe not be so insensitive."

Page Six interviewed McCarthy.

