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Melissa Rivers Reveals 'Big Actress' Confronted Her Over Harsh 'Fashion Police' Critique

Photo of Melissa Rivers
Source: MEGA

Melissa Rivers revealed a 'big actress' confronted her over a 'Fashion Police' critique.

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Sept. 22 2026, Published 4:30 a.m. ET

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Melissa Rivers opened up about the time one very famous actress confronted her harsh fashion critique on Fashion Police.

She recently appeared on the "McBride Rewind" podcast with Josh McBride, where she looked back on her years working alongside her late mother, comedy legend Joan Rivers, on the celebrity fashion series.

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Source: @THEMCBRIDEREWIND/YOUTUBE

Melissa Rivers admitted celebrities did not always appreciate 'Fashion Police' commentary.

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Image of Melissa Rivers revealed Joan Rivers made plenty of jokes about celebrities.
Source: @THEMCBRIDEREWIND/YOUTUBE

Melissa Rivers revealed Joan Rivers made plenty of jokes about celebrities.

While the show was known for its sharp jokes and brutally honest red-carpet commentary, Melissa admitted that not every celebrity appreciated being on the receiving end.

“I’ve had a big actress confront me at a party,” she recalled, adding, “And I’m just like, ‘I didn’t like your dress.’”

She didn’t reveal the actress’ identity, but the encounter clearly stuck with her.

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Melissa Rivers Recalled an Awkward Plane Encounter With an Actress

Image of Melissa Rivers said 'Fashion Police' was 'built for entertainment.'
Source: MEGA

Melissa Rivers said 'Fashion Police' was 'built for entertainment.'

The TV personality also remembered another particularly awkward situation.

After filming Fashion Police following an awards ceremony, Melissa and Joan boarded a flight from Los Angeles to New York.

“An actress got on the plane that we knew we had said that we didn’t like,” the 58-year-old recalled.

She added, “We knew her. Hugs, chatting. She and my mom were reading the same book, and we’re sitting there going, ‘Oh s--- tonight she’s going to find out what we said about her dress.’”

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Melissa Rivers Revealed There Was a 'Painful List' of Celebrities They Offended

Image of Melissa Rivers reflected on the backlash surrounding 'Fashion Police.'
Source: MEGA

Melissa Rivers reflected on the backlash surrounding 'Fashion Police.'

Melissa stressed, however, that the show’s criticism was aimed at fashion choices rather than the celebrities themselves.

“We’re not saying that you drown puppies. You made a bad choice,” she explained.

“My mom would obviously make pop culture jokes and call people s---- and this and that, but again it’s not, ‘Oh my g--, they are a horrendous human being," she recalled.

According to the fashion commentator, there was a “painful list” of celebrities who took issue with her and her late mom’s commentary over the years.

“I remember there was one person who came after me and it’s like the next show or the next year she showed up with a new stylist, looking great, different hair color and had clearly had a facelift,” she said.

Image of 'Fashion Police' ended its run on E! in November 2017.
Source: MEGA

'Fashion Police' ended its run on E! in November 2017.

Despite the occasional backlash, Melissa still defended the spirit of Fashion Police, arguing that viewers have always commented on celebrity fashion among themselves.

“Don’t tell me that you don’t do the same thing talking to your friends,” she said.

“Everyone sits — to this day — and watches the shows and goes, ‘Oh my g--, that’s amazing’ or ‘Oh my g--, that’s horrible.’ The difference was we did it out loud," she concluded.

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