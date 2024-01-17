Joan Rivers Would Have 'Thought Ozempic Was the Greatest Thing,' Daughter Melissa Says

"I think about her the most when something ridiculous happens," she added of the matriarch. "So many of our phone calls began with, 'OK so, are you ready for this?'"

Melissa even admitted she still hears Joan's voice when she needs to be confronted with the hard truth. "Way too much," the television producer revealed. "I especially think of her when I'm about to get upset and have to stop and think, 'What would she do in this particular situation?' And I can hear her voice saying, 'Oh Melissa, please just stop. Get over it!'"