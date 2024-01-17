Joan Rivers Would Have 'Thought Ozempic Was the Greatest Thing,' Daughter Melissa Says
Joan Rivers would have been a strong proponent of Ozempic, according to her daughter, Melissa Rivers!
In a new interview, the Jury Duty star, 55, opened up about what her late mother would have thought of today's trends if she were still alive, even weighing in on the extreme weight-loss drug craze.
"Oh, she would have thought Ozempic was the greatest thing since sliced bread," Melissa said of Joan, who passed away in 2014. "Her two least favorite things were diet and exercise, so if she could find a way to avoid both? Awesome!"
"But she would have been very excited by body acceptance. That would have actually made her really happy," the former Fashion Police star explained of the comedian.
However, Melissa made it clear there would be one aspect of the 2024 culture Joan would not have approved of at all. "She would not have bought into athleisure and people wearing sweatpants everywhere," the famous offspring noted. "She'd be like no, you still get dressed, you pull yourself together, you put on a little lip gloss and then you go out."
After tragically losing the red carpet icon, who was 81, during a routine vocal cord surgery, the University of Pennsylvania alum has continued to wish her parent was here with her.
"I think about her the most when something ridiculous happens," she added of the matriarch. "So many of our phone calls began with, 'OK so, are you ready for this?'"
Melissa even admitted she still hears Joan's voice when she needs to be confronted with the hard truth. "Way too much," the television producer revealed. "I especially think of her when I'm about to get upset and have to stop and think, 'What would she do in this particular situation?' And I can hear her voice saying, 'Oh Melissa, please just stop. Get over it!'"
As OK! previously reported, Melissa has reflected on not acting on advice Joan gave her about freezing her eggs after she had looked into the adoption process and how difficult it can be. "I wish I had listened to my mother, who wanted me to retrieve eggs while I was in my 30s!" she explained during a 2021 interview.
"Now, I'm like, f---, 'I should have done it,' you know? But so be it," Melissa, who has a son, Cooper Endicott, born in 2000, continued. "Again, I am very close to [adopting], yes but there's a few things that still keep me up at night."
People conducted the interview with Melissa.