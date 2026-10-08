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Meredith Marks Details Recovery From Her Facelift: 'I Was Down for 48 Hours'

pic of Meredith Marks.
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Oct. 8 2026, Published 1:41 p.m. ET

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The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks, 54, shared that her recovery from a custom February facelift lasted just two days.

Speaking to a publication, she remarked, “I was down for 48 hours, and after that I was pretty much fine.”

“I wasn’t running around and going crazy or anything,” she said, before adding, “But I DJ’d about a week and a half, two weeks later. I think it was 12 days post-facelift.”

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The Beverly Hills Surgeon Behind Meredith Marks' Facelift

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image of Meredith Marks praised the surgeon following her facelift.
Source: @MEREDITHMARKS/INSTAGRAM

Meredith Marks praised the surgeon following her facelift.

Gushing over her Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Dr. Garo Kassabian, Marks labeled him a "genius" for executing her "bespoke face and neck lift using a combination of endoscopic and deeper-plane techniques."

The procedure delivered results so natural that even her The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City production team failed to notice, prompting her to admit, "I had to spell it out for them."

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Meredith Marks Recovered Swiftly From the Facelift

image of Meredith Marks said she never wanted to 'hide' her facelift.
Source: @MEREDITHMARKS/INSTAGRAM

Meredith Marks said she never wanted to 'hide' her facelift.

Despite the surgical precision, Marks didn't rely solely on her surgeon's skills; she actively accelerated her healing by staying completely sober, following a strict anti-inflammatory diet and incorporating red light therapy with copper peptides.

She previously told Marie Claire that she "never had any intention of hiding it," wanting simply to "lighten and brighten" her face.

"At the end of the day, I did it for me, and I'm thrilled with my decision," she continued. "I literally squeezed the facelift into the middle of my tour, and the surgery was only four weeks before filming the season. I didn't want to look like a different person. I just wanted to look refreshed, and I feel like I do. I wouldn't change a thing. I'm really happy with the outcome, and my recovery was so easy."

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Meredith Marks’ History of Cosmetic Transparency and Surgical Procedures

Image of Look back at Meredith Marks’ surgical procedure journey
Source: @MEREDITHMARKS/INSTAGRAM

Look back at Meredith Marks’ surgical procedure journey

Beyond her recent facial refresh, which she also openly discussed on Season 7 of RHOSLC, Marks has always maintained complete transparency regarding her plastic surgery journey.

"I'm happy, I love it," she said of the recent change. "Maybe fans will be more surprised that I'm honest about it. That's probably the bigger surprise."

"I feel good about it, and I'm proud of it," she added. "I'm not trying to keep it a secret. I think it's empowering to take control over what you want in life."

Marks has previously undergone three separate b----- reduction surgeries over the years to combat a condition causing continuous, uncontrollable growth of b----- tissue.

Meredith Marks' Previous Plastic Surgeries

image of Meredith Marks has undergone multiple plastic surgeries.
Source: @MEREDITHMARKS/INSTAGRAM

Meredith Marks has undergone multiple plastic surgeries.

Marks has also experimented with a range of noninvasive and minimally invasive cosmetic treatments, including thread lifts, vampire facials, LYMA laser treatments and subtle fillers.

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