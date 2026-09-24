Meredith Marks Reveals Secret Facelift on 'RHOSLC' — and Takes a Swipe at Whitney Rose and Britani Bateman
Sept. 24 2026, Updated 11:14 a.m. ET
Meredith Marks is opening up about a secret facelift.
During the September 23 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 7, Marks revealed that she had undergone a facelift about a month earlier.
The 54-year-old admitted this while joining Lisa Barlow for a ski day, explaining to Bronwyn Newport why she planned to take it easy on the slopes.
“Doctor’s orders, I had a facelift like a month ago,” Marks said.
Meredith Marks Revealed She Had a Facelift About a Month Before Filming
Marks later shared more details about the procedure while appearing on SiriusXM’s Page Six Radio.
“[Dr. Garo Kassabian] was incredible. I had the easiest recovery,” she said, adding that she was feeling “great” after the surgery.
The reality star even managed to keep the procedure under wraps when RHOSLC cameras were involved.
She recalled going to dinner with The Real Housewives of Dubai alum Caroline Stanbury just one week after her surgery.
Stanbury was in town with her husband, Sergio Carrallo, and Marks decided she could manage the outing with some makeup and lightly tinted glasses.
“People were taking pictures and posting on Instagram. Not one comment like, ‘What’s wrong with her face?’ And this was one week after surgery. It was insane,” she admitted.
Meredith Marks Took a Dig at Whitney Rose
The jewelry designer also revealed that she eventually told the show's production team about the facelift during a meeting in Utah.
“I didn’t want to tell them, [but] finally at the end I’m like, ‘Fine, I’ll tell you.’ And I just took off the hat, and I thought they were all gonna be like, ‘Oh wow,’ and they were like, ‘What?’” she recalled.
Meanwhile, Marks wasn't exactly holding back when it came to Whitney Rose.
In a confessional, she took a dig at her costars, saying, “Seeing some of these women is more painful than my facelift recovery. But thankfully Britani [Bateman] is in camo so she’s kind of invisible."
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She also had a message for Rose, adding, “I’ll be cordial with Whitney, but she’s like a little gnat that’s flying in your face at all times.”
The 39-year-old, meanwhile, admitted that she had noticed something looked different about Marks.
“When I saw Meredith at Angie’s house, I could tell something was different. I just couldn’t tell if it was her face or her hair,” she said.
Marks later addressed Rose's apology and questioned whether it was genuine.
“To really make amends with someone, you have to be genuine in your convictions; you have to be accountable for your behavior; you have to own up to things you’ve not been honest about,” she said.
The designer also pushed back against claims surrounding her and Barlow, saying, “I have plenty of friends in Salt Lake and plenty of friends who I do speak to everywhere.”
As for Rose's ongoing comments about her, Marks had one blunt assessment: “She’s completely obsessed with me and does nothing but talk about me … All she does is come after me and talk about me.”