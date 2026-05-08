Met Gala 2026 Raises Record $42 Million, But Bezos Backlash Steals the Spotlight

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The Met Gala has always thrived on spectacle, but in 2026, the real drama unfolded beyond the red carpet. As the event raised a record-breaking $42 million for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, it also found itself at the center of a cultural debate over billionaire influence, protest movements, and the evolving optics of philanthropy.

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A Record Year Powered by Tech Money

Source: MEGA Protesters targeted Jeff Bezos during the event.

This year’s gala surged past last year’s $31 million total, driven in large part by Silicon Valley, with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos serving as lead sponsors and contributing a reported $10 million. Major tech players including Amazon, Meta, OpenAI, and Snapchat purchased tables priced at $350,000, while individual tickets climbed to a reported $100,000. The shift signaled a notable evolution for an event historically dominated by fashion houses and Hollywood stars.

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Source: MEGA Anna Wintour defended the gala’s mission.

Speaking at a press preview ahead of the gala, Anna Wintour, who has overseen the event for decades, acknowledged how far it has come. “Years ago this was a very small event and honestly, we sometimes had to chase people to attend,” she said. “Fashion, we were a bit of a curiosity. Now fashion is everywhere and belongs to everyone.”

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When the Sponsor Becomes the Story

Source: MEGA Tech companies dominated this year’s sponsorships.

Protesters targeted Bezos’ involvement both online and across New York, staging demonstrations, projecting anti-billionaire messages, and organizing a counter-event dubbed the “Ball Without Billionaires.” “The Met Gala just had a record fundraising year and a reputational crisis simultaneously, which is actually a very complicated place to be,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. “When a controversial sponsor drives record revenue, the institution faces a choice that has no clean answer.” Philip noted that institutions must carefully navigate how they communicate in these moments, balancing donor relationships with public expectations. “Do you lead with the numbers and risk looking like you are defending the sponsor? Or do you distance yourself from the sponsor and risk alienating the donor who just wrote the biggest check? Neither option is comfortable and both carry consequences.”

Redirecting the Narrative

Source: MEGA The backlash overshadowed the fundraising success.