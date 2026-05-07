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Met Gala 2026 Security: Inside the Challenge of Protests, Celebrities and Crowd Control

Composite photo of Jeff Bezos and Met Gala security.
Source: MEGA

Protests challenged Met Gala security.

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May 7 2026, Published 6:29 a.m. ET

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The Met Gala may look like a seamless parade of couture and celebrity, but outside the velvet ropes, the 2026 event has been anything but controlled.

From demonstrations against Jeff Bezos to the discovery of hundreds of fake “pee bottles” inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, this year’s spectacle showed that the biggest night in fashion is also a high-stakes security operation.

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Where Glamour Meets Risk

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Image of Demonstrations were sparked by Jeff Bezos’ role as the event’s sponsor.
Source: MEGA

Demonstrations were sparked by Jeff Bezos’ role as the event’s sponsor.

With a guest list packed with global stars, the Met Gala has long been a magnet for both attention and protest. This year, backlash tied to Amazon founder Bezos’ role as sponsor and honorary chair has intensified that dynamic, spilling across New York City through projections, demonstrations, and counter-events like the “Ball Without Billionaires.”

“Private sector events of this scope and magnitude present enormous challenges,” said David S. Katz, founder and CEO of Global Security Group. “This is especially true when the event is used as a focal point for various protests.”

Inside the venue, private security is tightly controlled. The real vulnerability, Katz explained, lies beyond it.

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The Battle Outside the Venue

Image of Crowds gathered outside the venue.
Source: MEGA

Crowds gathered outside the venue.

“The greater challenge lies in managing areas outside the control of the venue. That is the responsibility of local law enforcement,” Katz said, noting that celebrity arrivals depend on public roadways that must remain secure and accessible.

That balance becomes even more complicated when protests are involved. Demonstrators have a First Amendment right to gather, but large-scale events require structure to prevent chaos.

“A great example of crowd management can be seen looking at the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City,” Katz said, pointing to the use of controlled “pens” that allow crowds to assemble while maintaining emergency access.

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Planning Before the Cameras Roll

Image of Police balanced safety and protests.
Source: MEGA

Police balanced safety and protests.

“When possible, conversation with protest groups ahead of the event about access to audience, location and expectation ease tension and give you insight into anger, crowd size and intent of potential disruption,” said retired Salt Lake City Police Chief Chris Burbank.

That advance coordination can help prevent surprises, even as the tone of protests evolves. Still, both experts emphasize that effective security should remain largely invisible.

“Security must always remember that it is best pre-planned and in the background during the event,” Burbank said. “The event is the gala not security.”

Walking the Line Between Safety and Speech

image of Protests showed how a fundraiser can quickly turn political.
Source: MEGA

Protests showed how a fundraiser can quickly turn political.

The Met Gala is a natural flashpoint, sitting at the intersection of celebrity culture, wealth, and public scrutiny. This year’s protests highlight how quickly an entertainment event can become a political stage.

Katz framed the solution as a matter of execution, not restriction.

“Really all that’s needed is the involvement of local government and police department with a clear mission,” he said. “Allow protests but make sure they’re orderly and safe.”

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