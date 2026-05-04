The Most Expensive Jewelry Ever Worn at the Met Gala: From Isha Ambani's $100 Million Necklace to Jennifer Lopez's 129-Carat Diamond Accessory

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Isha Ambani's Cartier Toussaint Necklace

Source: VOGUE India/YouTube Isha Ambani is the daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

Indian billionaire heir Isha Ambani had all eyes locked in when she arrived at the Met Gala 2025 in a $100 million-worth of diamond necklace. The double-tiered jewelry boasts 481.42 carats of natural colorless diamonds and an 80.73-carat cushion-cut diamond pendant. The piece resembled the Cartier diamond necklace Anne Hathaway wore in Ocean's 8.

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Priyanka Chopra's Bulgari Emerald Necklace (2025) and Laguna Blu Diamond Necklace (2023)

Source: MEGA Priyanka Chopra will reportedly not attend the Met Gala 2026.

Priyanka Chopra wears the best jewelry pieces to the Met Gala. During the 2025 fundraiser, the Indian actress elevated her overall look with a jaw-dropping Bulgari necklace, which experts valued at around $20 million. It features the 241-carat "Magnus Emerald," which is "the largest faceted stone ever set by Bulgari," according to a release. Two years prior, Chopra became the moment at the 2023 event, donning a $25 million Laguna Blu diamond necklace.

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Emma Chamberlain's Cartier Patiala Necklace

Source: MEGA It marked her second Met Gala appearance.

For the Met Gala 2022, Emma Chamberlain made waves instantly with a statement-making Cartier Patiala choker. The piece costs around $30 million in today's dollars, per experts.

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Dua Lipa's Tiffany & Co. Lucida Star Diamond

Source: MEGA Dua Lipa became the first star to wear the necklace.

Dua Lipa blew minds with a 100-carat Tiffany & Co's Legendary diamond at the Met Gala 2023. The Lucida Star Necklace, which is made of platinum, is reportedly worth more than $10 million.

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Jennifer Lopez's Harry Winston Sapphire Necklace

Source: MEGA Her accessories matched her bedazzled gown.

Following the Met Gala 2019's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme, Jennifer Lopez blew minds with the $.8.8 million worth of Harry Winston diamond jewelry. The accessories included the Purple Dragon Necklace that weighs in at 129.48 carats.

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Blake Lively's Lorraine Schwartz Set

Source: MEGA She wore a copper and turquoise Versace gown.

Inspired by Lady Liberty, Blake Lively's $5 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz earrings and tiara at the Met Gala 2022 left jaws on the floor.

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Kim Kardashian's Lorraine Schwartz Diamond Necklace

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian also wore a hat to complete her Met Gala look.

Kim Kardashian emphasized her famous décolletage further by wearing a $20 million diamond necklace at the Met Gala 2025.

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Rihanna's Cartier High Jewelry Necklace

Source: MEGA Rihanna sported a mini dress and a papal mitre.