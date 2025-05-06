Met Gala 2025: The Best Dressed Celebrities Who Stole the Spotlight
SADIE SINK
Sadie Sink instantly set the bar high as she made her debut at the Met Gala 2025.
Embracing the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme, the Stranger Things actress stole the spotlight in a black satin dress with a plunging neckline and a dramatic train. The gown also featured a floral lace wrap that covered her shoulders and arms, adding a delicate contrast to her monochromatic ensemble.
Sink elevated her look with pearl earrings and a hairband.
WHOOPI GOLDBERG
Whoopi Goldberg made a triumphant Met Gala return — and she let her outfit do the talking.
For her second appearance at the event, the EGOT winner graced the red carpet in a Thom Browne black-and-white dress with massive, sculptural sleeves. The stunning white overcoat was embellished with 350,000 matte sequins, which reportedly took 7,700 hours to create.
"For me, everything begins and ends with tailoring," said designer Thom Brown. "I like to play with and reinterpret classic codes of black-tie dressing — and to reintroduce these traditional codes to people in ways they've never seen before."
Goldberg made the look extra special by accessorizing with a black top hat with veil, a black tie, silver hoop earrings and several statement finger caps and rings.
ANNE HATHAWAY
For her Met Gala 2025 appearance, Anne Hathaway commanded attention in a white Carolina Herrera oversized button-up top and black-and-white column skirt with horizontal stripes and shimmering details. She added a touch of elegance by pairing her outfit with a jaw-dropping diamond and sapphire necklace.
SHAKIRA
Shakira left everyone in awe at the Met Gala 2025 when she stepped out in a pink form-fitting Prabal Gurung gown that accentuated her figure. The custom ensemble had edgy add-ons, including a ruffled bow, sheer cutouts and a long, voluminous train.
MADONNA
Madonna slipped into a chic white ensemble — which consisted of a satin jacket, white top and pleated trousers — at her first Met Gala since 2018. She also wore a white bow tie and lace gloves, completing the look with a cigar.
LUPITA NYONG'O
Lupita Nyong'o joined the list of the best-dressed celebrities at the Met Gala 2025 by wearing a pastel-colored suit with a matching hat and sheer cape. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress also accessorized with a floral pin and diamond pieces to enhance her fashion-forward charm on the red carpet.
SYDNEY SWEENEY
To pay tribute to Kim Novak with her Met Gala outfit, Sydney Sweeney attended the event in a dreamy Miu Miu look, which featured a curve-hugging black gown with cleavage-baring keyhole neckline and a gold flower design. She sealed her sparkly gown with diamond drop earrings and matching rings.
DEMI MOORE
On Monday evening, Demi Moore ascended like a queen at the Met Gala 2025 when she arrived in a gown with a tie-inspired design. The Thom Browne gown featured over 1,400,000 beads and a sculptural headpiece resembling a loop.
The Substance actress paired her bold look with black-and-white heels and silver pieces of jewelry.
SABRINA CARPENTER
For her third Met Gala, Sabrina Carpenter served cutting-edge elegance in a pantless Louis Vuitton bodysuit with a white collar and long train. Her tuxedo-style ensemble featured eye-catching buttons, which matched her diamond accessories and high heels.
MAYA HAWKE
Instead of a dark-colored gown, Maya Hawke turned heads in an ethereal pink dress and a sheer cape at the Met Gala 2025. She elevated her custom Prada ensemble with a pink purse and pointed heels.
DUA LIPA & CALLUM TURNER
The Met Gala 2025 was also filled with PDA moments, thanks to lovebirds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, who cozied up as they posed for the cameras at fashion's biggest night in New York.
The "Levitating" singer dazzled in a black Chanel mini dress with a plunging neckline, a black feathered skirt, a chiffon overskirt and sparkly embellishments. She added a touch of glam with sheer gloves and Tiffany & Co. pieces.
Meanwhile, her man stood beside her, looking dapper in a black double-breasted suit for their red carpet debut.
HEIDI KLUM
Twelve years after her last Met Gala appearance, Heidi Klum came back bolder and more stunning, making a grand entrance at the May 5 event in a black strapless Vetements gown that gracefully .
The former America's Got Talent judge balanced the boldness with a diamond pendant and a pair of black leather shoes.
SARAH SNOOK
Embodying timeless grace, Sarah Snook made waves on the red carpet in a black wide-shouldered tuxedo adorned with several brooches. The ensemble, which cinched in at her waist, also featured black silk slacks, matching pointed heels and a dramatic cape with a red velvet lining.
PAMELA ANDERSON
Pamela Anderson shut down the Met Gala 2025 red carpet when she appeared in a showstopping Tory Burch structured gown with sequins and crystals. Instead of her signature long hair, she opted for a blunt blonde bob with micro-fringe, adding a modern twist to her look.
DIANA ROSS
Diana Ross captivated everyone at the Metropolitan Museum of Art when she made a striking arrival in a form-fitting, dazzling gown and a coat with an 18-foot train. She echoed the ensemble's tone with a white feathered hat, outshining other attendees.
VITTORIA CERETTI
Leonardo DiCaprio's muse, Vittoria Ceretti, took center stage at the Met Gala 2025 in a navy minidress with a dramatic cape.
SERENA WILLIAMS
Serena Williams looked like an ace in a light-colored silk gown with a sheer panel and a puffy, quilted train.
CYNTHIA ERIVO
Cynthia Erivo extended her red carpet standout at the Met Gala 2025, sporting a custom Givenchy outfit with a corseted top, voluminous tulle skirt and a long train. She also wore knee-high lace-up boots for the perfect finishing touch.
LISA FROM BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK member Lisa was a total rockstar at the Met Gala 2025.
The White Lotus star had a standout moment at the famed stairs, following the no-pants trend by only wearing a Louis Vuitton bodysuit, black tights and a pair of black high heels.