OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
met gala
PHOTOS

Met Gala 2025: The Best Dressed Celebrities Who Stole the Spotlight

met gala pp
Source: MEGA

From Cynthia Erivo to Whoopi Goldberg, these stars lit up the Met Gala 2025 with their daring and trendsetting ensembles.

By:

May 5 2025, Published 11:29 p.m. ET

SADIE SINK

met gala sadie sink
Source: MEGA

Sadie Sink made headlines during her Met Gala debut.

Sadie Sink instantly set the bar high as she made her debut at the Met Gala 2025.

Embracing the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme, the Stranger Things actress stole the spotlight in a black satin dress with a plunging neckline and a dramatic train. The gown also featured a floral lace wrap that covered her shoulders and arms, adding a delicate contrast to her monochromatic ensemble.

Sink elevated her look with pearl earrings and a hairband.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG

met gala whoopi goldberg
Source: MEGA

This year's event marked Whoopi Goldberg's second Met Gala.

Whoopi Goldberg made a triumphant Met Gala return — and she let her outfit do the talking.

For her second appearance at the event, the EGOT winner graced the red carpet in a Thom Browne black-and-white dress with massive, sculptural sleeves. The stunning white overcoat was embellished with 350,000 matte sequins, which reportedly took 7,700 hours to create.

"For me, everything begins and ends with tailoring," said designer Thom Brown. "I like to play with and reinterpret classic codes of black-tie dressing — and to reintroduce these traditional codes to people in ways they've never seen before."

Goldberg made the look extra special by accessorizing with a black top hat with veil, a black tie, silver hoop earrings and several statement finger caps and rings.

ANNE HATHAWAY

the met anne hathaway
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway recently sparked plastic surgery rumors.

For her Met Gala 2025 appearance, Anne Hathaway commanded attention in a white Carolina Herrera oversized button-up top and black-and-white column skirt with horizontal stripes and shimmering details. She added a touch of elegance by pairing her outfit with a jaw-dropping diamond and sapphire necklace.

SHAKIRA

the met shakira
Source: MEGA

Shakira praised designer Prabal Gurung for her Met Gala 2025 dress.

Shakira left everyone in awe at the Met Gala 2025 when she stepped out in a pink form-fitting Prabal Gurung gown that accentuated her figure. The custom ensemble had edgy add-ons, including a ruffled bow, sheer cutouts and a long, voluminous train.

MADONNA

the met gala madonnna
Source: MEGA

Madonna made her first Met Gala appearance since 2018.

Madonna slipped into a chic white ensemble — which consisted of a satin jacket, white top and pleated trousers — at her first Met Gala since 2018. She also wore a white bow tie and lace gloves, completing the look with a cigar.

LUPITA NYONG'O

themet lupitanyongo
Source: MEGA

Lupita Nyong'o previously said she finds inspiration for her red carpet looks from her team.

Lupita Nyong'o joined the list of the best-dressed celebrities at the Met Gala 2025 by wearing a pastel-colored suit with a matching hat and sheer cape. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress also accessorized with a floral pin and diamond pieces to enhance her fashion-forward charm on the red carpet.

SYDNEY SWEENEY

sydney sweeney met gala
Source: MEGA

Sydney Sweeney paid homage to Kim Novak with her Met Gala 2025 look.

To pay tribute to Kim Novak with her Met Gala outfit, Sydney Sweeney attended the event in a dreamy Miu Miu look, which featured a curve-hugging black gown with cleavage-baring keyhole neckline and a gold flower design. She sealed her sparkly gown with diamond drop earrings and matching rings.

DEMI MOORE

met gala demi moore
Source: MEGA

Demi Moore opted for a black-and-white gown.

On Monday evening, Demi Moore ascended like a queen at the Met Gala 2025 when she arrived in a gown with a tie-inspired design. The Thom Browne gown featured over 1,400,000 beads and a sculptural headpiece resembling a loop.

The Substance actress paired her bold look with black-and-white heels and silver pieces of jewelry.

SABRINA CARPENTER

the met sabrina carpenter
Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter had her pantless moment at the Met Gala 2025.

For her third Met Gala, Sabrina Carpenter served cutting-edge elegance in a pantless Louis Vuitton bodysuit with a white collar and long train. Her tuxedo-style ensemble featured eye-catching buttons, which matched her diamond accessories and high heels.

MAYA HAWKE

met gala maya hawk
Source: MEGA

Maya Hawke reunited with Sadie Sink at the Met Gala 2025.

Instead of a dark-colored gown, Maya Hawke turned heads in an ethereal pink dress and a sheer cape at the Met Gala 2025. She elevated her custom Prada ensemble with a pink purse and pointed heels.

DUA LIPA & CALLUM TURNER

met gala dua callum
Source: MEGA

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala 2025.

The Met Gala 2025 was also filled with PDA moments, thanks to lovebirds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, who cozied up as they posed for the cameras at fashion's biggest night in New York.

The "Levitating" singer dazzled in a black Chanel mini dress with a plunging neckline, a black feathered skirt, a chiffon overskirt and sparkly embellishments. She added a touch of glam with sheer gloves and Tiffany & Co. pieces.

Meanwhile, her man stood beside her, looking dapper in a black double-breasted suit for their red carpet debut.

HEIDI KLUM

meta gala heidiklum
Source: MEGA

Heidi Klum returned to the Met Gala red carpet event after a 12-year absence.

Twelve years after her last Met Gala appearance, Heidi Klum came back bolder and more stunning, making a grand entrance at the May 5 event in a black strapless Vetements gown that gracefully .

The former America's Got Talent judge balanced the boldness with a diamond pendant and a pair of black leather shoes.

SARAH SNOOK

met gala sarah snook
Source: MEGA

Sarah Snook attended the Met Gala 2025 amid her work on the Broadway show 'The Picture of Dorian Gray.'

Embodying timeless grace, Sarah Snook made waves on the red carpet in a black wide-shouldered tuxedo adorned with several brooches. The ensemble, which cinched in at her waist, also featured black silk slacks, matching pointed heels and a dramatic cape with a red velvet lining.

PAMELA ANDERSON

met gala pamela anderson
Source: MEGA

Pamela Anderson also debuted a new hairstyle at the Met Gala 2025.

Pamela Anderson shut down the Met Gala 2025 red carpet when she appeared in a showstopping Tory Burch structured gown with sequins and crystals. Instead of her signature long hair, she opted for a blunt blonde bob with micro-fringe, adding a modern twist to her look.

DIANA ROSS

met gala diana ross
Source: MEGA

It was Diana Ross' first Met Gala appearance since 2003.

Diana Ross captivated everyone at the Metropolitan Museum of Art when she made a striking arrival in a form-fitting, dazzling gown and a coat with an 18-foot train. She echoed the ensemble's tone with a white feathered hat, outshining other attendees.

VITTORIA CERETTI

met gala vittoria cerretti
Source: MEGA

Vittoria Ceretti made headlines before her Met Gala appearance amid her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Leonardo DiCaprio's muse, Vittoria Ceretti, took center stage at the Met Gala 2025 in a navy minidress with a dramatic cape.

SERENA WILLIAMS

meta gala serena williams
Source: MEGA

Serena Williams showed some skin at the event.

Serena Williams looked like an ace in a light-colored silk gown with a sheer panel and a puffy, quilted train.

CYNTHIA ERIVO

meta gala cynthia erivo
Source: MEGA

Cynthia Erivo said she doesn't dress up 'to hide.'

Cynthia Erivo extended her red carpet standout at the Met Gala 2025, sporting a custom Givenchy outfit with a corseted top, voluminous tulle skirt and a long train. She also wore knee-high lace-up boots for the perfect finishing touch.

LISA FROM BLACKPINK

met lisa blackpink
Source: MEGA

Three members of BLACKPINK attended the Met Gala 2025.

BLACKPINK member Lisa was a total rockstar at the Met Gala 2025.

The White Lotus star had a standout moment at the famed stairs, following the no-pants trend by only wearing a Louis Vuitton bodysuit, black tights and a pair of black high heels.

