Met Gala 2025: The Best Dressed Celebrities Who Stole the Spotlight

Sadie Sink instantly set the bar high as she made her debut at the Met Gala 2025.

Embracing the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme, the Stranger Things actress stole the spotlight in a black satin dress with a plunging neckline and a dramatic train. The gown also featured a floral lace wrap that covered her shoulders and arms, adding a delicate contrast to her monochromatic ensemble.

Sink elevated her look with pearl earrings and a hairband.