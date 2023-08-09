Building Bridges with NFTs: Meta Monopoly's Innovative Blend of Animation and Web3

NFTs are already disrupting digital financial markets and bringing more exclusivity to art while connecting creators and art lovers on a whole new level. The NFT industry is now witnessing another strong player closing the gap between Web3 and animated artwork. Meta Monopoly is a new NFT project with a twist in the Web3 space, blazing the trail with an impressive 1,800 ETH volume on OpenSea.

Based in the heart of Hollywood, California, Meta Monopoly has been quietly revolutionizing the world of Web3 and animated content to achieve exponential success in just 9 months. The journey of this Web3 company started with a passion for design, cartoons, and animations. This eventually culminated in an empire where Web3 and animated cartoons unite seamlessly to offer an immersive experience. Meta Monopoly thrives on NFT storytelling with a limited collection of characters that come to life through animated memes.