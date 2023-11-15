Mexico's Luxury Tourism Industry Continues to Trend Upwards

When you think about visiting Mexico, what comes to mind? For many people it’s a curious dichotomy: ancient historical sites and indulgent party scenes. But for experienced travelers, Mexico is a destination of extraordinary art and culture, not to mention natural wonders – from majestic canyons and caves to breathtaking beaches and cenotes.

With so many assets, the Mexican tourism industry continues to rebound from pandemic lows along with the rest of the world. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), international tourism is on track to return to pre-pandemic levels, with close to 235 million people traveling internationally during the first quarter of 2023, twice as many compared to Q1 2022. Despite high inflation and rising oil prices, UNWTO projects further resilience in the sector during the coming year.

One travel and leisure company seeing this strong recovery swing is Vidanta. Dotting the Baja Peninsula and Mexico’s west and east coasts, its luxury resort destinations are situated on prime beaches that span Los Cabos, Nuevo Vallarta (Riviera Nayarit), Puerto Peñasco, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya and Acapulco. The natural beauty of its locales serves as a backdrop for experiential opportunities that have driven the return of upscale travelers.