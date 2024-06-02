Miami Swim Makes a Splash! Brooks Nader, Alix Earle & More Hit the Runway for Swim Week Miami!

Miami Swim Week 2024 has once again made a huge splash on the shores of South Beach Miami with its sizzling showcase of the latest trends in swimwear fashion. From vibrant prints to daring cuts, this year's event has brought together an array of designers, models, and influencers, all eager to make a splash in the world of haute couture swimwear.

From all the runway spectacles through to the VIP parties that tool over for Miami swim week, OK! takes an exclusive look into the week of beachside glitz and glamour and dive into the hottest trends and most buzz-worthy moments from Miami Swim Week 2024.

Scroll down to see all the hottest pics OK! has of all the shows and parties that took place for Miami Swim Week 2024!