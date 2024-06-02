Miami Swim Makes a Splash! Brooks Nader, Alix Earle & More Hit the Runway for Swim Week Miami!
Miami Swim Week 2024 has once again made a huge splash on the shores of South Beach Miami with its sizzling showcase of the latest trends in swimwear fashion. From vibrant prints to daring cuts, this year's event has brought together an array of designers, models, and influencers, all eager to make a splash in the world of haute couture swimwear.
From all the runway spectacles through to the VIP parties that tool over for Miami swim week, OK! takes an exclusive look into the week of beachside glitz and glamour and dive into the hottest trends and most buzz-worthy moments from Miami Swim Week 2024.
Scroll down to see all the hottest pics OK! has of all the shows and parties that took place for Miami Swim Week 2024!
Models pose backstage after the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Miami Swim Week at W South Beach on June 01, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida.
The Cavinder twins walk the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show during Miami Swim Week 2024 at W South Beach on June 01, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Brooks Nader walks the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show during Miami Swim Week 2024 at W South Beach on June 01, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida.
The Earle sisters walk the runway at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show during Miami Swim Week 2024 at W South Beach on June 01, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Swim Upcycle Challenge Winner ROTEM BENSAADON walks runway with her models wearing designs and accessories accented with Sharpie Creative Markers.
On Day 1 of Miami Swim Week® The Shows' presentations, Ema Savahl Couture turned heads with its survival-themed and scorching fairy-inspired designs, featuring torn, twisted, and ruched fabrics that appeared dripping wet. The collection included sexy looks that barely covered the models, leaving little to the imagination. The colors consisted of a light, airy palette, ranging from sky blue to lavender, with hints of coral undertones, white, and more.
Looks from Amarotto Swimwear's Runway Presentation during Day 1 of Miami Swim Week® The Show
Rolph Alcide, Sasha Williams, & Ronald Desravines at Carolina K Miami Swim Week invite-only cocktail party CURIO at Faena Bazaar.
DJ Pietro spins at Elle Magazine's exclusive event for the launch of their new swimwear line, ELLE Swimwear, in collaboration with Miami Swim Week® The Shows.
The Real Housewives of Miami star Kiki Barth attends Elle Magazine's exclusive event for the launch of their new swimwear line, ELLE Swimwear, in collaboration with Miami Swim Week® The Shows.
Influencer Tika Camaj opens Day 1 of Miami Swim Week® The Shows, featuring Ema Savahl Couture, in a sexy lace one-piece that exudes 'marry me' vibes.
Katharina Mazepa, the new fiancée of The Real Housewives of Miami’s Lisa Hochstein’s ex-husband Lenny Hochstein, shakes up the runway in an Ema Savahl Couture crocodile-textured silver metallic bikini.