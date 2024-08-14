Michael Akiva: A Personal Injury Lawyer Fighting to Restore Your 'Normal'

“The word ‘normal’ is so boring, until life isn’t… One of the most rewarding aspects of my job is helping a client get their life back to normal after an accident,” says Akiva.

Michael Akiva is a personal injury lawyer working at Jacoby & Meyers with an extensive background in business, finance, and legal know-how. It is his firm belief that those who have been wronged deserve a legal firm that will help them get the justice they deserve.

Before attending law school, Akiva studied business with an emphasis on finance. Now that he works on personal injury cases, his understanding of the financial impact on those he represents is an essential aspect of his approach. At law school, Akiva served as the editor for UCLA’s Law Review, uniquely honing his writing, research, and critical analysis skills.

This background in law and business initially led Akiva to pursue corporate law, and he began his legal career with early success. He started as an attorney at a prestigious, global corporate law firm. In this role, he had the opportunity to work with influential corporations and gained valuable knowledge about the legal sphere. However, Akiva began to feel that something was missing from his work. Representing large corporations meant he was lacking something personal and impactful to fight for.

Guided by this desire, Akiva joined Jacoby & Meyers, intent on fighting for the rights of the injured, making a real difference in people’s lives. Helping his clients regain a sense of normalcy is something Akiva finds profoundly fulfilling, and every case is a chance to provide justice to those who need it most.

Seeing Opportunity in Adversity

One of the hardest challenges Akiva faced in this transition was seeing just how devastating of an emotional toll his client’s experiences had on them. These were people facing the challenging times in their lives, burdened with touching stories that were hard to even hear. Where many would struggle with despair, Akiva sees an opportunity to make things right. He fights hard to get the maximum compensation possible for his clients, helping to make them feel whole again.

Akiva shared one of his proudest achievements in his continued effort to help others. He recalled how his client, a rideshare passenger injured in an auto accident, came to him. Akiva took the case without hesitation.

“I was determined to secure justice and the best possible outcome for my client,” Akiva says, “who faced unimaginable challenges due to their injuries.” Ultimately, Akiva secured a $19 million settlement for his client, a victory which he still remembers as one of his greatest successes.