Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Call It Quits After Dating For Over A Year
Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey made the tough decision to end their relationship after a year and a half of dating, according to an insider close to the former couple.
Rumors swirled the duo were an item as early as November 2020, but they didn't go public with their romance until early 2021.
"Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," a source spilled to People. "They still love each other."
"Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term," they continued. "He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."
This news comes as a shock to many fans as the couple seemed to be going strong ever since they went Instagram official. As OK! previously reported, the former lovebirds regularly plastered their social media with sultry snaps together, and Michael got along almost too well with Lori's television host dad, Steve Harvey. The Black Panther actor even told The Hollywood Reporter that she was the woman who made him truly realize "what love was."
The 24-year-old model also inspired the Fruitvale Station actor to step out of his comfort zone and share his romance with the world.
"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," he said of being open about their relationship status. "I am extremely happy. I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we're in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work."
Neither Michael nor Lori's reps have made an official statement on the split.