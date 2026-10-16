Michael Douglas and 'Great Friend' Alice Cooper Exchange Memoirs After They Release on the Same Day: Watch
Oct. 16 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Michael Douglas gave followers a glimpse of the playful side of his friendship with Alice Cooper as the two men leafed through each other's new memoirs.
"Always a special day catching up and trading books with my great friend @alicecooper!" Douglas captioned an Instagram clip of their hang.
Both Books Are Out Now
The video showed the longtime friends flipping through each other's books, widening their eyes in mock surprise as cameras flashed. They eventually turned toward each other and chatted happily, each holding the other's memoir.
Douglas also used the caption to promote the two memoirs, ending with a direct appeal to his followers. "His new memoir, Devil on My Shoulder, is out now alongside One Helluva Ride. Make sure to grab your copies, available in bookstores everywhere!" he wrote.
Fans Loved Seeing the Friends Trade Books
The playful exchange prompted enthusiastic reactions from followers, several of whom had already started reading the memoirs.
"Oh i love this!😍🥲😍🤩👌," one commenter wrote.
"I'm on chapter 5 😁♥️💜💜💜💜⭐️⭐️💜💜💜," another shared.
"I have both! They arrived on the same day! Congratulations to you both! 💛💛," one person remarked.
Another commenter playfully encouraged Douglas to check out Cooper's live show, writing, "You finally got into the cool category, Michael Douglas! You gotta check out one of his concerts."
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The Memoirs Reveal 2 Remarkable Lives
In One Helluva Ride, Douglas reflects on his journey through Hollywood, including his acting and producing career and his experiences growing up as the son of Kirk Douglas.
The memoir also addresses the challenges surrounding his son Cameron Douglas' drug addiction and its impact on their family.
Alice's Devil on My Shoulder looks back on his rise as one of rock's most recognizable theatrical performers. It traces the story behind his shock-rock persona and the personal experiences that shaped his life.
Michael and Alice Have Left Their Mark on Entertainment
Michael, 82, built a celebrated career as both an actor and producer, earning Academy Awards for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and Wall Street.
His performances in films such as Fatal Attraction and Basic Instinct further cemented his place in Hollywood. His work as a producer continues the legacy of his late father.
Alice, on the other hand, earned his legendary status on the rock stage, turning concerts into theatrical spectacles. The rock icon is known for his horror-inspired costumes, dramatic performances and larger-than-life persona. His hits, including "School's Out" and "Poison," helped cement his place in rock history.
The 78-year-old's career spans more than five decades, during which he has won awards such as inductions into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Radio Hall of Fame.