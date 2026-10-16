NEWS Michael Douglas and 'Great Friend' Alice Cooper Exchange Memoirs After They Release on the Same Day: Watch Source: MEGA; @MICHAELKIRKDOUGLAS/ INSTAGRAM Michael Douglas and Alice Cooper playfully caught up and leafed through each other's newly released memoirs. Joshua Sila Oct. 16 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Michael Douglas gave followers a glimpse of the playful side of his friendship with Alice Cooper as the two men leafed through each other's new memoirs. "Always a special day catching up and trading books with my great friend @alicecooper!" Douglas captioned an Instagram clip of their hang.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @MICHAELKIRKDOUGLAS/ INSTAGRAM Michael Douglas called the rocker a 'great friend.'

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Both Books Are Out Now

Source: @MICHAELKIRKDOUGLAS/ INSTAGRAM The longtime friends promoted their new memoirs, 'One Helluva Ride,' and 'Devil on My Shoulder,' by mockingly reacting to the books.

The video showed the longtime friends flipping through each other's books, widening their eyes in mock surprise as cameras flashed. They eventually turned toward each other and chatted happily, each holding the other's memoir. Douglas also used the caption to promote the two memoirs, ending with a direct appeal to his followers. "His new memoir, Devil on My Shoulder, is out now alongside One Helluva Ride. Make sure to grab your copies, available in bookstores everywhere!" he wrote.

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Fans Loved Seeing the Friends Trade Books

Source: @MICHAELKIRKDOUGLAS/ INSTAGRAM Fans gushed over the interaction, cheering for both authors while some shared they had already begun reading.

The playful exchange prompted enthusiastic reactions from followers, several of whom had already started reading the memoirs. "Oh i love this!😍🥲😍🤩👌," one commenter wrote. "I'm on chapter 5 😁♥️💜💜💜💜⭐️⭐️💜💜💜," another shared. "I have both! They arrived on the same day! Congratulations to you both! 💛💛," one person remarked. Another commenter playfully encouraged Douglas to check out Cooper's live show, writing, "You finally got into the cool category, Michael Douglas! You gotta check out one of his concerts."

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The Memoirs Reveal 2 Remarkable Lives

Source: MEGA Douglas' memoir covers his Hollywood career and family life, while Cooper's book chronicles his journey through rock stardom.

In One Helluva Ride, Douglas reflects on his journey through Hollywood, including his acting and producing career and his experiences growing up as the son of Kirk Douglas. The memoir also addresses the challenges surrounding his son Cameron Douglas' drug addiction and its impact on their family. Alice's Devil on My Shoulder looks back on his rise as one of rock's most recognizable theatrical performers. It traces the story behind his shock-rock persona and the personal experiences that shaped his life.

Michael and Alice Have Left Their Mark on Entertainment

Source: MEGA Douglas became a major Hollywood force as an actor and producer, while Cooper found fame through his wild, theatrical rock shows.