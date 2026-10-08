NEWS Michael Douglas Says He 'Resented' Son Due to Addiction Issues: 'I Didn't Fully Understand' Source: MEGA Michael Douglas admitted in his new memoir that his initial guilt over his son's addiction eventually turned into deep resentment. Joshua Sila Oct. 8 2026, Published 8:03 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Michael Douglas revealed that years of watching his son Cameron Douglas struggle with addiction eventually changed his feelings from guilt to resentment. "Guilt was replaced by resentment. I could not believe that my son, whom I loved dearly, would keep slamming his head into a brick wall like this over and over," Michael stated. The Oscar winner made the admission in his new memoir, One Helluva Ride.

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Michael Did Not Fully Understand Cameron's Addiction

Source: MEGA Despite his own rehabilitation history, Michael Douglas struggled to comprehend his son's worsening dependency.

Michael acknowledged that his own experience with substance abuse did not mean he understood what Cameron was experiencing. "At the time, even though I had been to rehab myself, I didn't fully understand addiction," he wrote. Cameron's struggles intensified after he returned to high school following a stint at boarding school. Michael recalled receiving calls in the middle of the night as he tried to support his son through the addiction. The situation eventually led to Cameron's arrest and a seven-year federal prison sentence for drug-related offenses.

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Michael Found Comfort With Rob Reiner

Source: MEGA Michael Douglas found solace sharing raw, heartbreaking confessions with Rob Reiner whose son was also battling addiction.

The Wall Street star also disclosed how his friendship with Rob Reiner gave both men a place to discuss the difficulties they faced with their sons. "We both had sons with serious drug issues and we both, at times, had been at the end of our rope," Michael wrote. "It was a heartbreaking confessional for us, but I know we gave each other some measure of comfort during the hard times." The memoir's account refers to conversations with Reiner about their respective sons, Cameron and Nick Reiner. The two friends found common ground in the experiences they were facing with their children. The memoir also looks at Cameron's life after addiction, with his father describing him as a devoted father who has used his experiences to help others dealing with substance abuse.

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Michael Admitted Addiction Left Him Angry and Exhausted

Source: MEGA Michael Douglas revealed that his son's lengthy drug battle deeply traumatized the whole family.

In a separate interview about the memoir, Michael explained Cameron's dependence affected the entire family, including his then-wife Diandra Luker. "Look, drug addiction is a nightmare and your heart goes out. My heart went out to my son, but it also affects a lot of people around [the addict]," Michael told the outlet. He described the toll of dealing with Cameron's struggles for decades. "I was just sharing the severity of it and the number of years that it caused me and my wife at the time, Diandra, a lot of pain and a lot of exhaustion," he explained.

He Still Loves Cameron Despite the Anger

Source: MEGA Through the decades of exhausting crises, Michael Douglas maintains a deeply loving relationship with his son.