or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Michael Douglas
OK LogoCOUPLES

Michael Douglas Offers Rare Insight Into Catherine Zeta-Jones Split: 'We Both Had to Change'

image of michael and catherine
Source: MEGA

Michael Douglas opened up about his marriage in his new book.

Oct. 12 2026, Published 8:01 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Michael Douglas is opening up about the brief period he and wife Catherine Zeta-Jones spent apart after more than a decade of marriage.

The 82-year-old actor reflected on the couple's 2013 separation while promoting his new memoir, One Helluva Ride, revealing that taking a “time out” ultimately helped them find their way back to each other.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The pair split briefly but got back together.
Source: MEGA

The pair split briefly but got back together.

“We both had to change,” Douglas told Diane Sawyer during an interview that aired on Good Morning America on Tuesday, October 6. “And sometimes I think it's just good to kind of call time out and just talk as two human beings.”

Article continues below advertisement

Michael and Catherine Needed Time Apart

Image of the two had been married for 13 years.
Source: MEGA

The two had been married for 13 years.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones had been married for 13 years when they decided to separate in 2013.

In his memoir, Douglas revealed the pair had faced “a number of challenges” at the same time before deciding they needed some space.

“We still loved each other immensely, but we needed to make sure that being married was the right thing for all of us,” he wrote, explaining that the situation was “incredibly difficult.”

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Michael Douglas

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

“It wasn't anyone's fault,” he wrote. “Sometimes you just need to take a step back and make sure you're doing what's best for your whole family.”

The Fatal Attraction star moved into a nearby residence during the separation. Though he and Zeta-Jones remained in contact, Douglas said they deliberately gave one another space.

“Part of taking a break is actually taking a break,” he explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Says He and Catherine 'Missed Each Other Enormously'

Image of the couple reconciled in 2014.
Source: MEGA

The couple reconciled in 2014.

Ultimately, time apart appeared to give Douglas and Zeta-Jones a new perspective on their relationship.

As they continued seeing each other at their children's school functions, drop-offs and extracurricular activities, the pair realized how much they missed being together.

“Taking time away helped reignite the spark that had brought us together,” Douglas revealed in his memoir.

“I love Catherine in a way that I have never loved any other woman,” he continued. “She's my wife, my best friend, and my life partner. I could never lose her.”

The couple reconciled in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

Catherine Recently Opened Up About Their Marriage

Image of Catherine revealed that spending time apart has helped her marriage to Douglas.
Source: MEGA

Catherine revealed that spending time apart has helped her marriage to Douglas.

Douglas' comments come weeks after Zeta-Jones offered her own insight into why their longtime marriage works. As OK! previously reported, Zeta-Jones revealed that spending time apart has helped her marriage to Douglas.

“Michael is, like, ‘Go and do that job, that's amazing.’ And then he's able to fly in and see me for a long weekend," she shared.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.