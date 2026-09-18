Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals Surprising Secret to Her and Michael Douglas' 26-Year Marriage

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Catherine Zeta-Jones revealed the unconventional arrangement she believes helped her marriage to Michael Douglas last 26 years: time apart. "Michael is, like, 'Go and do that job, that's amazing.' And then he's able to fly in and see me for a long weekend," Zeta-Jones told The Sunday Times Culture. The 56-year-old actress and Douglas, 81, have been married since 2000 and share two lookalike children, Dylan Douglas and Carys Douglas.

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The Actress Doesn't Think Constant Togetherness Works

Source: MEGA Catherine Zeta-Jones said spending time apart from Michael Douglas has made their marriage last.

Catherine, who previously admitted being married to Michael is a "crazy thing," was candid about why their unusual arrangement suits the couple. "[It's] much better than waking up, going, 'What do you want for breakfast, honey?'" she said. "I don't think our marriage would ever have lasted if it was like that."

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Raising Their Children Changed Their Priorities

Source: MEGA The power couple share two children.

Catherine addressed how the arrival of their children changed their lives. She recalled how raising them in the public eye was particularly difficult when the family was living in New York. "It was really hard when I had my babies," she said, describing photographers following her and the children. "That's when Michael and I made the decision to go to Bermuda and school them there."

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She Acknowledged There Are Challenges

Source: MEGA Catherine Zeta-Jones admitted she and her husband have faced difficult periods.

The couple's marriage has not been without its difficult periods, which Catherine spoke about their relationship in a 2022 interview. "It's impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day," she told The Telegraph at the time. "I've been waking up to Mike for nearly 25 years." The Wednesday star also pointed to the similarities that keep them connected, as both share a love of golf and were born on the same day, 25 years apart. "We're just very good with one another, we respect each other," Catherine said. The couple has faced their fare share of health challenges as well: Michael was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2010, while Catherine later received a diagnosis of bipolar II disorder. The couple briefly separated in 2013 before reuniting, according to The Guardian.

The Two Have Built a Life Beyond Hollywood

Source: MEGA Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones wed in 2000.