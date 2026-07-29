'Self-Conscious' Michael Douglas Credits Former Roommate Danny DeVito With Never Making Him Feel Like a 'Nepo Baby'

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Michael Douglas is looking back on one of the friendships that shaped both his personal life and career. The Oscar winner opened up about his decades-long bond with Danny DeVito, revealing the actor never treated him differently despite his famous Hollywood lineage.

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Danny DeVito Never Saw Michael Douglas as a 'Movie Star's Son'

Source: mega Michael Douglas admitted he was 'a little self-conscious' about being an early 'nepo baby.'

Douglas, 81, reflected on meeting DeVito, 80, while the pair were working at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in Connecticut in the mid-1960s before later becoming roommates in New York. "When I graduated from college and ended up in New York, he and I were roommates," Douglas recalled, per AARP. "He just was a special guy." The actor admitted he often felt the weight of being the son of Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas while trying to make a name for himself. "I think it was also that I was a little self-conscious in terms of being an early nepo baby, and he never treated me as a movie star's son," he shared. Danny remembered their first meeting a little differently — beginning with a motorcycle ride to pick up beer. "The guys wanted to do a beer run, and Michael had a motorcycle, so he volunteered to go," Danny recalled. "I had some pot, and I said, 'Do you get high?' He says, 'Yeah.' So we got high."

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'What You Put Me Through... This Is Payback Time'

Source: mega Danny DeVito famously pranked Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner while directing 'The War of the Roses.'

Their friendship eventually carried over to Hollywood, where they starred together in Romancing the Stone, The Jewel of the Nile, and The War of the Roses, which Danny directed. Michael laughed while recalling one prank Danny pulled during the filming of the 1989 movie's climactic chandelier scene. "We got up on the chandelier, and they say, 'OK, everybody ready?' 'Yeah, we're ready,'" Michael remembered. Instead of calling action, Danny joked, "'OK, that's lunch!'" Michael recalled that he and Kathleen Turner were left suspended in the air for several minutes before the director returned. "He came back and said, 'What you put me through for Romancing, this is payback time, Mikey!'" Michael remembered. Despite the prank, Michael revealed that's exactly the kind of person Danny has always been. "He's got a wonderful, wiggy sense of humor," he quipped. "He sees the absurdity of situations and finds the humor in the absurdity. And he's always testing boundaries."

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Michael Douglas Helped Give Danny DeVito His Big Break

Source: mega Michael Douglas helped Danny DeVito land his breakout role in 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.'

Their friendship also helped shape both of their careers. Michael, who produced One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, said he brought director Miloš Forman to see Danny perform off-Broadway before casting began. "Danny was the first person cast," Michael went on. "Miloš saw him and said, 'Yah, we have Martini now.'" Although Michael admitted he initially wasn't sure how audiences would respond to Danny because of his height, he said his friend never lacked confidence. "He never makes you aware of him being short," Michael explained. "He just embraces you with his charm and sense of humor."

'Do It With Gentleness and Extraordinary Kindness'

Source: mega Danny DeVito said his family and friends gave him the confidence to take risks throughout his career.