Michael Douglas Reveals Danny DeVito Was 'Bawling' After Reading His Memoir
Oct. 12 2026, Updated 4:20 a.m. ET
Michael Douglas revealed that Danny DeVito was left "just bawling" after reading his memoir, One Helluva Ride.
Per People, the Wall Street actor, 82, discussed his book during a conversation with Josh Horowitz on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast at a 92NY event on Tuesday, October 6.
"He’s not a good sleeper, so he was reading the book all night," Douglas said, adding that the experience "really touched [DeVito]."
"It meant a lot to me because he knows me," the Traffic star added.
Michael Douglas And Danny DeVito Have Been Friends For Decades
Douglas and DeVito first met in 1967, when they were both aspiring actors.
The pair shared an apartment on New York City’s Upper West Side before working together on several films.
Their on-screen collaborations included Romancing the Stone (1984), The Jewel of the Nile (1985), The War of the Roses (1989), and Solitary Man (2009).
The Franklin TV series star previously recalled his first meeting with his best friend in a 2018 interview with Cigar Aficionado.
"I was on the beach, looking out at the Long Island Sound, and this guy walks up to me, with this long head of hair, if you can imagine," he said.
"He says, ‘You get high?’ We were both 1967 potheads, so we smoked a joint, and that was the beginning of a long, long friendship," Douglas recalled.
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Danny DeVito Once Saved Michael Douglas From A Snake Bite
The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor also once came to Douglas’ rescue while they were filming Romancing the Stone in Mexico.
Douglas was bitten by a snake after picking up the reptile on set, despite DeVito’s warnings.
"We were in Mexico in this really rugged kind of place," the Lorax star said on The Talk while promoting his film Smallfoot.
"There was this guy who had a truck with a cage on it and inside the pickup truck, in the bed of the truck, were snakes," he added.
"All the kids were around. I’m scared of snakes, myself, so I’m not going near a snake," he continued.
He recalled warning his friend not to touch the animal, but Douglas was unfazed.
"Michael, he’s being the hot shot, Mikey D.," the One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest star said.
"And the guys got a snake on his arm, and all the kids are coming around. And Michael grabs the snake. I’m going, 'Michael, don’t touch the snake! That’s a snake, man. That snake could bite you, man,'" he added.
The Matilda actor reportedly dismissed the warning before the snake bit his hand. He then tried to help his friend.
"I always heard the best thing to do is suck the poison out, right away, so I did," he recalled.
"I grabbed his hand, and I’m spitting all over the place, and I say, 'Boy, it’s a good thing this didn’t bite you on the b----, man — you would be a dead man,'" he added.